Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans plan to control global internet: documents leaked

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has personally ordered the Communist regime to focus its efforts on controlling the global Internet, shifting the influential role of the United States, according to internal government documents recently obtained by The Epoch Times.

In a January 2017 speech, Xi said the power to control the internet has become the new focal point of [Chinas] national strategy, and distinguished the United States as a rival force hindering the ambitions of regimes.

The ultimate goal was for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to control all content on the global Internet, so that the regime could exercise what Xi described as a power of speech over communications and discussions on the world stage.

Xi articulated a vision of using technology to rule the internet to gain full control over every part of the online ecosystem over applications, content, quality, capital and workforce. artwork.

His remarks were made at the fourth leadership meeting of the regime’s main internet regulator, the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, in Beijing on January 4, 2017, and detailed in internal documents released by the southern Liaoning provincial government. -est of China.

The statements confirm Beijing’s efforts in recent years to promote its own authoritarian version of the Internet as a model for the world.

In another speech in April 2016, detailed in an internal document from the government of Anshan City in Liaoning Province, Xi confidently proclaimed that in the struggle to control the Internet, the CCP has shifted from passive defense to attack and defense. at the same time.

Having successfully built the world’s largest and most sophisticated online censorship and surveillance device known as the Large firewall, the CCP under Xi Jinping is looking outward, defending a Chinese Internet whose values ​​run counter to the open model advocated by the West. Rather than prioritizing the free flow of information, the CCP system focuses on giving the state the ability to censor, spy on, and control internet data.

Against the United States

The Chinese leader acknowledged that the regime is lagging behind its rival, the United States, the dominant player in this field in key areas such as technology, investment and talent.

To achieve his ambitions, Xi stressed the need to manage internet relations with the United States, while preparing to wage a hard war with the country in this area.

American companies should be used by the regime to achieve its goal, Xi said, without specifying how it would be done.

He also ordered the regime to increase cooperation with Europe, developing countries and member states of the Beijing Belt and Road Initiative, in order to form a strategic counterweight against the United States.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a large infrastructure investment project launched by Beijing to link Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East through a network of rail, sea and road links. The plan has been criticized by the United States and other Western countries as a way for Beijing to increase its political and commercial interests in member states while placing a heavy debt burden on developing countries.

The BRI has also pushed countries to join digital Silk Road projects involving information and communications technology infrastructure. At least 16 countries have signed memorandums of understanding with the regime to work in this area.

Three-pronged strategy

Xi ordered the regime to focus on three critical areas in its pursuit of control of the global Internet.

First, Beijing must be able to set the rules governing the international system. Second, it should install CCP surrogates to prominent positions in global internet organizations. Third, the regime should take control of the infrastructure that underlies the Internet, such as root servers, Xi said.

Domain Name System (DNS) root servers are the key to Internet communications around the world. It directs users to the websites they intend to visit. There are more than 1,300 root servers around the world, of which around 20 are located in China while the United States has around 10 times as many, according to the website. root-servers.org.

If the Chinese regime were to take control of more root servers, then it could redirect traffic to wherever it wants, Gary Miliefsky, cybersecurity expert and editor of Cyber ​​Defense Magazine, told The Epoch Times. For example, if a user wishes to access a news article on a subject deemed sensitive by Beijing, the regime’s DNS server could direct the user to a fake page indicating that the article is no longer online.

As soon as you control the root, you can spoof or fake anything, he said. You can control what people see, what people don’t see.

In recent years, the regime has made progress in promoting the Xis strategy.

In 2019, Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei first came up with the idea of ​​a whole new internet, called New IP (Internet Protocol), to replace the half-century-old infrastructure that underpins the Web. The new IP address is supposed to be faster, more efficient, more flexible and more secure than the current Internet, and will be built by the Chinese.

While the new IP can effectively lead to an improved global network, Miliefsky said, the price to pay is freedom.

There will be no freedom of expression. And there will be real-time eavesdropping, all the time, on everyone, he says. Everyone who joins will be heard by one government.

The proposal was made at a September 2019 meeting held at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a United Nations agency tasked with setting standards for IT and communications matters, currently headed by Chinese national Zhao Houlin. The new intellectual property is expected to be formally discussed at the ITU World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly in March 2022.

Miliefsky said the plan is unlikely to gain broad support among countries, but could be adopted by authoritarian, like-minded states such as North Korea, and later by countries that joined the BIS and are struggling to repay their loans to China.

It would speed up a bifurcation of the Internet, which analysts such as former Google CEO Eric Schmidt dubbed the splinternet, Miliefsky said. The communist network and the rest of the world.

The Epoch Times has reached out to Huawei for comment.

Import talent

According to the document, Xi ordered the CCP regime to set up three ecosystems: technology, industry and politics to develop basic Internet technologies.

Having skilled workers was key to this plan, Xi ordered talent to be hired around the world. This would be done through Chinese companies, Xi prescribed.

He called on Chinese companies to proactively invite high-end foreign talent, establish overseas research centers, and hire leading Chinese and foreign specialists to work for them.

Meanwhile, Xi urged the regime to set up a vocational training system in China, which can consistently develop a highly skilled workforce in the long run.

He also called on officials at each level of government to guide Chinese companies in developing their business plans to align with the regime’s strategic goals and encourage capable companies to take the lead in development. innovations in basic technologies.

Businesses should be educated in national awareness raising and safeguarding national interests, Xi said. Only then should the regime support and encourage their expansion.

Because talent and critical technologies are concentrated overseas, the Chinese leader also ordered authorities to support the development of a group of multinational internet companies that can have global influence.

Make the Internet red

Xi, in his 2016 speech, described all online content as falling into three categories: red zone, black zone, and gray zone.

The content of the red zone refers to speech aligned with the CCP’s propaganda requirements, while the content of the black zone is against these rules. The content of the gray area is in the middle.

We must consolidate and expand the red zone and expand its influence in society, Xi said in a statement. leaked speech in August 2013. We must bravely enter the black zone [and fight hard] to gradually bring it to change color. Large-scale actions targeting the gray area must be launched to accelerate its conversion to a red area and prevent it from turning into a black area.

In China, the CCP controls online content and discussions through the Great Firewall, a massive Internet censorship apparatus that blocks foreign websites and censors content deemed unacceptable by the party. He’s also hiring a huge army of online trolls, dubbed the 50-cent army, to manipulate the online chat. A recent report found that the CCP hires 2 million paid internet commentators and relies on a network of 20 million part-time volunteers to carry out online trolling activities.

Freedom House, in its annual Internet Freedom 2020 edition report, called China the world’s worst abuser of online freedom for the sixth consecutive year. Chinese citizens have been arrested for using software to circumvent the great firewall and punished for posting comments online against the Chinese regime. In a now notorious incident at the start of the pandemic, a whistleblower Li Wenliang was reprimanded by police for rumors after warning colleagues in a social media discussion group of a SARS-like virus in the city of Wuhan.

In the 2017 remarks, Xi called on the regime to develop a larger group of red online influencers to shape the perceptions of users of the CCP. He also called for a 50-cent army expansion to operate both inside and outside of China’s internet.

Since the pandemic, the CCP has stepped up its efforts to influence online opinion overseas. Use of large networks of troll accounts on Twitter and Facebook, the regime has been able to spread and amplify propaganda and disinformation on topics such as the pandemic, racial tensions in the United States and the oppression of Uyghur Muslim regimes in Xinjiang.