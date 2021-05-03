SSP: A healthy initiative – Opinion





The program of Prime Minister Imran Khans Sehat Sahulat (SSP) is undoubtedly an initiative much appreciated by all.

Eligible people defined on the SSP website are those living below the poverty line (defined as earning less than $ 2 per day) in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Jammu and Kashmir , to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and to the entire population of the newly merged KPK districts and Tharparkar district in Sindh. Prime Minister Imran Khan also ordered that people with disabilities from the Punjab, AJK, Britain and the Capital Territory of Islamabad and transgender people from Pakistan registered with NADRA with the special CNIC be also Covered.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has clearly taken the lead with membership reaching 51% of its population – 14.4 million and on February 1 the Prime Minister tweeted: Congratulations to the KP government for making KP the first province of Pakistan with universal health coverage for all KP-domiciled citizens. 40,000,000 inhabitants covered by free health insurance. Free treatment of up to Rs 1,000,000 per family per year at over 400 public / private hospitals across Pakistan.

Two questions need to be answered. First of all, to be fair to previous administrations, is the Sehat Sahulat card specific to Imran Khan? And to assess the durability of the cards, actuarial work was carried out. This last question is crucial given that Pakistani leaders have repeatedly shown a penchant for selecting projects – physical or social infrastructure – based on their own beliefs, which, altruistic as they are, ignore rates. internal and economic profitability. of any project that would have helped prioritize projects.

The idea of ​​providing free medical aid to the poor and vulnerable through a health microinsurance scheme began shortly after the launch of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) by the government led by Zardari. (2008-13) titled Waseela-e-Sehat – with technical support from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development through GIZ (German Agency for International Cooperation). The ensuing pilot health insurance program was launched in Faisalabad by enrolling 75,000 families between 2012 and 2014.

Based on experiences gained in the provinces, then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif launched the Prime Ministers’ National Health Insurance Program (PMNHIP) with his brother Shahbaz Sharif, then Chief Minister of Punjab, creating the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIM) on February 7, 2015 (Buzdar government continues to use this platform). Its objective: to improve the access of the poor to good quality medical services with a budgeted allocation of 1.5 billion rupees for the initiative.

Nawaz Sharif’s remarks at the launch of PMNHIP are reminiscent of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent speeches on the subject: people do not have enough money to buy drugs. They don’t even have enough money to go to the hospital. The government will cover the medical costs (per card and per family) which amount to more than Rs 250,000. If it exceeds this limit, the Treasury will contribute. I wish the provinces that are not part of the program (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) to join the program as well. This is not a matter of politics … the program will benefit 3.2 million families living in Punjab, Balochistan and Fata in two phases and a social mobilization campaign would be launched to ensure the registration of all deserving people under the program. People are selling their property and household items for the medical treatment of their loved ones, but that will not happen again.

In the first phase, the selected districts included Rahimyar Khan (as of October 2016, 382,000 cards had been distributed, i.e. 75% of target beneficiaries), followed by Narowal, Khanewal and Sargodha with an increase in the number of target beneficiaries to 1.28 million. The government’s vision for the next phase (January 2017 to June 2017) was to add three additional districts to benefit a population of 1.6 million families (11.2 million poor). In 2018, the election year, the program was to be implemented in 36 districts of Punjab.

PMNHIP cardholders were to be able to receive treatment in public and private hospitals, 50,000 rupees was reserved for treatment of common illnesses, 300,000 rupees for treatment of serious illnesses and the limit could be extended to 600,000 rupees if funds came. to be missed during treatment. KP was never part of the PMNHIP and instead

in 2015, independently continued its Social Health Protection Initiative / Sehat Sahulat program in four districts (in the second year of the PTI government) with the support of the KfW (German) development bank and technical support of GIZ.

The State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLICP), a public sector company, was to provide the services in the districts selected for the PMNHIP and the premium for the districts of the Punjab was to be paid by the government of the Punjab. There is no information on the SLICP website on the amount of premium agreed upon or has been agreed to, nor on its key performance indicators (KPIs), e.g. claims ratios, rejection ratios and expense analysis. If one enters the Sehat Sahulat map on the SLICP website, one is directed to the SSP website which naturally does not provide any KPIs on the SLICP. However, the government of Punjab, with federal support, is expected to provide Rs 70 billion to SLICP for healthcare facilities in Punjab, an official recently told Business Recorder.

In January 2019, just over four months after Imran Khan was sworn in as Prime Minister, there was a name change from PMNHIP to the Sehat Sahulat program administered by the Ministry of National Health Services, regulation and coordination and there has been a considerable expansion of the program since with the following figures cited last Saturday: total families enrolled 7,687,460, hospital visits 1,706,326 (a number that is increasing daily) and the website from the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company gives the total number of families enrolled at 5,313,017, hospital visits at 1,107,788 and admissions at 335,166.

The question is not whether the SSP enjoys the unwavering support of the public because it undoubtedly has it but, as noted above, whether actuarial analyzes have been undertaken to determine its financial viability. In April 2019, an actuarial analysis of the SSP was commissioned by GIZ and undertaken jointly with the international labor organizations Impact Insurance (a facility that allows insurance companies, governments and partners to adopt insurance against impacts to reduce household vulnerability, promote stronger businesses and facilitate better public policies.). Their conclusions are as follows: (i) Admission rates were very low not only compared to developed countries and new economies (eg Thailand), but also compared to the benchmark survey in Pakistan. The obvious conclusion is that there will probably be a substantial increase in the future; (ii) Projected claim costs and expenses (in nominal terms) are very sensitive to the assumed increase in usage, to the assumed increase in unit cost, and quite sensitive to the family size assumption. In this context, it is relevant to recall that in April 2019, when the analysis was completed (before the country moved to the International Monetary Fund program), inflation was below 7%, rose to around 12% in 2019-20 and is expected to be above 8 percent in the current year. Drug prices have skyrocketed, as have all other associated costs, including the price of electricity; (iii) the projected demographic changes if they are small, the impact on the cost of claims and premiums would be minimal; and (iv) the basic indicative premium required from the projection model is Rs 1,755 per family per year for 2019-21 – an amount which should undoubtedly be revalued. However, if we take this as given, then the total amount required with the number of cards issued is 13.491 billion rupees within the limit of affordability.

The recommendations of the studies are not only obvious, but should be implemented by those administering the program, including frequent monitoring of incidence rates, every two years a full analysis of actuarial and statistical experience and a review adequacy of premiums was in 2019), an annual report by insurance provider SLICP on the experience with the premium received, including its key performance indicators, and the third-party administrator holds reservations for the first and part of the second year to ensure that claims can be paid in subsequent years if a level premium is applied for three years, but if these reserves were invested instead of just being kept in cash, the amount would increase and serve perhaps to reduce the premium per family.

In conclusion, the Pakistani public has learned the hard way that the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Take the case of the verdict in the case of the power rental project that cost the country hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties; or the Sharif’s desire to end the load-shedding once and for all by focusing on production (which has increased costs to consumers due to the steadily increasing capacity payments) while ignoring the transmission system who couldn’t even quit production during the PPP-led government. ; or perhaps most relevant, the unsustainable increase in budgeted annual pensions that drain the treasury. One would hope that the expansion of PHC is based on data and its analysis and not on the intention, though laudable, to provide universal health coverage.

Copyright recorder, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos