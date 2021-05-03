Beaten by Covid-19, Narendra Modi is humiliated by Indian voters

IN the home state of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, a half-too intelligent person would have won the house, but would have lost Gujarat. In March and April, political experts issued the Gujarati proverb as a warning. Mr. Modi and his Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party were fighting so fiercely to win the election in another state, West Bengal, that they risked losing a bigger prize. Obsessively focused on the campaign through eight rounds of voting that ended on April 29, they paid no attention as India’s second wave of covid-19 went from a worrying swell to a wave of tide, the greatest cataclysm to have struck the country in living memory. What good would it be if Mr Modi destroyed Mamata Banerjee, the stubborn opposition leader in West Bengal, if his apparent lack of concern for the growing number of pandemic victims undermined the confidence of the whole country in his leaders.

The country’s confidence is indeed shaken. Every day sees appalling new records, either in the number of new covid-19 infections or in the number of resulting deaths. Debilitating shortages of oxygen and hospital beds appear to be spreading as the second wave spreads to new areas. Frenzied parents of sick patients have to hunt and beg for life-saving treatment, often unsuccessful. As of May 1 alone, official records show 3,689 deaths, and that’s almost certainly a dismal undercount.

To make matters worse, when West Bengal’s votes were counted on May 2, along with those of three other states, Mr Modi failed to even grasp the advantage for which he jeopardized his national position. As was widely expected, the BJP retained control over one state, Assam (36 million inhabitants). In the two extreme southern states of Kerala (35 million people) and Tamil Nadu (82 million people), he failed to secure a single seat. This rebuff to a party that is strongest in Hindi-speaking northern India was not unusual, but always a setback. In Kerala, voters gave a resounding victory to an alliance of leftists that is viscerally opposed to Mr. Modis’ Hindu nationalism, and in Tamil Nadu, they defeated the local ally of the BJP, opting instead for an ally of the Congress, the historic rival of the BJP in national politics.

Yet it was in West Bengal (91 million inhabitants) that Mr. Modi suffered the greatest humiliation. The prime minister himself had organized some 20 giant rallies across the state and devoted immense sums of money and manpower to the struggle. Its closest henchman and electoral supreme, Home Secretary Amit Shah, boldly predicted that the BJP would win more than 200 of the 294 seats in state assemblies. The result was precisely the opposite. Mr. Modis’ party won only 73 seats. Its main opponent, Ms. Banerjees All India Trinamool National Congress (TMC) returned home with a 213. Journalist Shekhar Gupta describes it as Mr. Modis’ biggest electoral defeat in seven years in government.

Why should the loss or rather the failure to capture just one of India’s 28 states be so important? The answer is that not only the BJP, but also its sister organization, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a sprawling fraternity that underpins the Hindu nationalist movement, has portrayed the contest in West Bengal as a show of force. They wanted a victory to prove that Hindu nationalism could flourish anywhere in India, even in a region where Hindi is not the main language, with a distinct culture and a strong secular tradition.

The TMC has done little to revive the forestry economy in West Bengal. The state is also marked by strong social divisions, including those between the Hindu majority and a Muslim minority of almost 30%. Mr. Modi has successfully exploited conditions like these over and over again, with promises of money, development and progress on the one hand, and a club to put anti-nationals in their place on the other. such as Muslims.

The West Bengal holiday campaign was ugly, even by the often unseemly standards of Indian politics. Mr. Shah has repeatedly insinuated that local Muslims are in fact dangerous Bangladeshi infiltrators who steal Indian jobs. He excoriated Ms. Banerjee for appeasing them with handouts. Other party figures publicly rejoiced when Muslim voters were gunned down by police in a crash at a polling station. In an astonishing lack of taste during a pandemic, the BJP loudly announced that if elected it would give everyone in the state free covid-19 vaccines.

None of this seems to have worked. Voters in West Bengal have not turned against the BJP over Mr Modis’ contempt for social distancing amid a pandemic, nor to punish him for his government’s inability to deal with the second wave of illnesses . Half of the eight rounds of voting in the state took place before the number of infections and deaths began to skyrocket. Many also did not vote for the TMC out of love for the party, which is widely seen as rogue and corrupt. They simply voted to keep the BJP out of power. Muslims, above all, voted strategically, rejecting Islamic parties and abandoning secular alternatives such as Congress and Communists in order to concentrate all their forces in the party most likely to drive Mr. Modi away.

As the official covid-19 toll nears 220,000 on May 2 and the media spread life-threatening images of burning pyres and patients dying at the end of oxygen, Mr. Modi now faces a fierce backlash beyond it. from West Bengal. Carefully cultivated over three decades in politics, his reputation for dynamism, patriotism and compassion for the little man has been shattered. The problem is not just his government’s inability to anticipate, plan and now deal with India’s devastating second wave. What has shocked millions of Indians, including much of his own base, is Mr. Modis’ deafness in the face of widespread suffering. At a rally in West Bengal in mid-April, he happily joked about the size of the largely unmasked crowd. As the misery escalated, he seems to have drifted away, avoiding the limelight and commenting on increasingly staid sound bites.

Yet neither the BJP’s electoral setbacks nor the political damage caused by covid-19 represent immediate threats to Mr. Modi. Morning Consult, a political monitor, estimates his popularity ratings have fallen to their lowest level since starting their current term, and by seven points just last month. Yet at 67%, it remains enviable. His party, too, is more resilient than some poor state performance suggests. The BJP is very good at quietly reviewing its mistakes and learning from them, says Kapil Komireddi, author of a book critical of the Modi era. Don’t cancel them. They will work harder.

With three strengthened regional leaders now in the post-election states forum, and with Mr. Modis shaken by the covid-19 debacle, other regional opposition leaders could be emboldened. India’s mainstream press, largely frightened by the money and weight of the ruling parties, as well as Mr. Shahs’ cruelty, has also become less cowardly amid evidence of government insensitivity and incompetence have become impossible to ignore.

But attracting all criticism of Mr Modis into a political force strong enough to challenge him at the national level is another matter. The once dominant Indian Congress Party, from which many regional players, including Ms. Banerjee, have come, lacks the will and energy to rally and galvanize the opposition. Its leader, Rahul Gandhi, has ironically been prophetic about covid-19, repeatedly and precisely berating Mr. Modi for not taking the threat seriously enough. But Mr. Gandhi is not backed by an efficient machine and, as a descendant of a venerable political dynasty, he remains vulnerable to Mr. Modis’ anti-elitist jokes. He interferes with the message by being the messenger, says Komireddi.