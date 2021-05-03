What the Asian elite thought leadership mafia misses on the streets

Asia is the future of the global economy! The growth is so impressive, the opportunities so wonderful! If I had five Indonesian rupees for every time a leader or investor has affirmed these feelings, I could comfortably retire tomorrow.

While this view has some truth, it lacks important changes in business and politics. Indeed, the increases in gross domestic product over the past decades have been impressive. However, the pace of expansion has slowed since the 1990s and has never fully recovered from the financial situation. crisis that hit Asia in the latter part of the decade. More recently, the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing is eroding one of the key pillars of Asia’s success: China-centric manufacturing supply chains fueled by components from across the region, particularly from South Asia. South East. Birth rates are falling, the ranks of the elderly are growing, and rulers seem increasingly remote from the governed.

It’s a recipe for decline, if not serious trouble, argues Vasuki Shastry, author of a new book, “Has Asia lost her?” Shastry is not a bomb thrower. He has worked at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the International Monetary Fund, Standard Chartered Plc, and is now a member of Chatham House. Coming from so deep in the establishment makes his point of view all the more sober. Below is a slightly edited and condensed version of our exchange.

DANIEL MOSS: Many countries in Asia, at least before the pandemic, had higher growth rates than the West and Japan. However, these expansion rates have been slowing for some time. How big is the problem?

More than

VASUKI SHASTRY: It should be a wake-up call. This reality has been the case over the past decade. The problem with developing Asia is that some countries have high rates of growth, such as Bangladesh and Vietnam, while many others are struggling. Indonesia has stuck in this 5% growth pattern over the past decade. This does not translate into income gains or social mobility. It can be argued that although developing Asia may maintain high growth rates in the future, social mobility is stagnant. One of the wonders of the old “Asian miracle” story was that within a generation people could climb the income ladder and become the middle class, the upper middle class. But it is obvious that there is a very large segment of the lower middle class, an ambitious class that does not benefit from growth. You can blame it directly on political leaders.

DM: You write that the discussion about the region has been hijacked by the Asian “thought leadership mafia”? Who are they, where do they live and how do you recognize them?

VS: I have been proud to be a member of this mafia for many years! It includes business leaders, journalists, people who work in think tanks and the academic community. The United States has a vested interest in retaining its status as a superpower in the Pacific. So you have this routine where every visiting leader from the United States, and Europe for that matter, recites this mantra that Asia is the most dynamic region in the world. They are all in a bubble. Once you get out of that bubble – I had the opportunity to get out of it – and talk to people on the streets, like in Mumbai, their concerns, thoughts, aspirations and desires just don’t cross. not the bubble and are not being satisfied. So you have this very self-satisfied elite talking about strong growth. They don’t listen to the voices of the street. The usual transmission mechanism for voices to be heard is the political class. But in many cases, the political class is in cahoots with the business and academic elite. You have this loop where things get stuck.

DM: It was once popular to speak of the demographic dividend as one of Asia’s strongest attributes. What happened to the people and is it important?

VS: Demography matters both in terms of China is dealing with its aging population and the way India and Indonesia are going to handle this sweet spot because they still have a young population and find themselves a demographic explosion opening up for them. Many people graduate, but are unable to find meaningful jobs. What is the point of touching the sweet spots but then we can’t find a job because of the massification of higher education? It’s an ambitious class, and if you look at the Arab Spring in 2011, it’s precisely this surge of educated young people that revolted. Don’t force everyone to get a graduate degree. You have to invest in job training. Ultimately, the goal is for the ambitious class to rise through the ranks.

DM: What are the consequences of falling fertility rates in Asia and the rise of aging societies?

VS: It’s a fiscal shock. You saw the shock in Japan with a debt to GDP ratio of over 200%. Even under Shinzo Abe, Japan was unwilling to openly acknowledge that the only way to build population was through immigration. Mainly for cultural reasons, it was an impossible sale. We also need to be concerned about South Korea and, to a lesser extent, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

One way to address this problem is to shift excess labor to countries like China, Korea, and Japan, but no policy scenario allows for this massive transfer of labor. Foreign labor has become a source of controversy in recent times. Watch Singapore workers’ dormitories, which have become hotbeds of Covid-19 infection. This sort of thing will give thought to governments who think they can achieve high economic growth by importing labor.

DM: I am surprised to hear you say that Asia has been poorly served by the rulers. Political systems, in some ways, seem more open than ever. A outsider like Joko Widodo can be elected president of Indonesia. In Malaysia, the party that has governed since independence lost an election in 2018. Singapore now has its first leader of the opposition.

VS: We need to separate developed Asia from developing Asia. I agree that in Indonesia it was a lot of hope that you could lead a foreigner to become a daring political entrepreneur, as Jokowi was in 2014. But is the electoral system today still open enough to allow the rise of another Jokowi? The evidence we see is that dynastic rule is starting to take hold. Long-standing political families seem more entrenched and generals want their children playing politics. To be fair, Indonesia has had a remarkable 20-year period in achieving political and economic stability. It’s still a good example of what can work well.

If you look at Malaysia, the fact that It took a 92 year old Mahathir Mohamad to disrupt politics speaks volumes! All of these leaders are from the radio and telegraph age. Young people should not be taken for granted. The political class is completely distant and remote from this key demographic group.

Vasuki Shastry: “You have this loop where things get stuck.” Source: World Scientific Publishing

DM: How damaging has the US-China trade dispute been? It has become very fashionable to talk about rerouting supply chains from China, but just as difficult to quantify. China could lose; places like Vietnam is supposed to be a winner.

VS: It is deeply corrosive to the region. There is a reality of the here and now and then there is the probability of something going horribly wrong that could lead to decoupling and, in fact, could lead to conflict. Ask where we are now, if you ask a businessman how easy is it for you to move your final assembly point that you have had in China for 30 years? You know the suppliers, you perfected the system of everything appearing in China, then assembled and shipped to the US and Europe. It is very difficult to dismantle in practical terms. Unfortunately, the public discussion on this has been hijacked by geopolitical experts who see everything in terms of regional security.

DM: For all the talk about the American decline, the dollar and the Federal Reserve are anchored at the heart of Asian finance. No one is counting down on the decisions of the People’s Bank of China, as they do at meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee. What is happening?

VS: America went through four difficult years with Trump, high-profile cases of racial injustice and the January insurgency when crowds stormed Congress. All of this damaged the American brand, no doubt. But in early 2020, when the pandemic broke, many Asian central bankers naturally turned to the Fed rather than the IMF because dollar liquidity is what well-managed countries want most in a crisis.

The Chinese yuan has been talked about as a viable alternative to the dollar, although it is a long-term game. In purely economic and financial terms, we still need a vibrant America. Privately, people are worried about China’s rise to power and what it means, but on the other end there is this feeling that it’s okay to talk about America’s terminal decline. The people who do this don’t know or ignore the data.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.