PML-N leak from electoral reform talks unfortunate: Fawad – Pakistan





Posted May 02, 2021 2:22 PM

Why a party that still comes to power through conspiracies would opt for electoral reforms: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) escaping negotiations over electoral reforms in the country is very unhappy.

The Information Minister took to Twitter and said that PML-N’s claim that the reform process should be carried out by the Election Commission rather than Parliament showed that she had no understanding system and no interest in reforms.

Why would a party that still comes to power through conspiracies opt for electoral reforms, he noted.

Previously, the president of the PML-N and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly (NA) had rejected the suggestion to use an electronic voting machine.

In a statement, the PML-N leader said the whole world has already refused the application of the electronic voting system. These kinds of important national decisions cannot be implemented by order or at the will of a specific person, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif added that electoral reforms can only be finalized after mutual consultation.

The reaction came after Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the opposition to sit down with the government for a consultation on holding transparent elections to strengthen the country’s democracy.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said that despite a low turnout, all parties were crying out loud and claiming to have rigged the NA-249 by-election. The same thing happened in Daska as well as in the recent senatorial elections. He added that in fact, apart from the 1970 election, allegations of rigging in every election have raised doubts about the credibility of their results.

He said that in 2013, there were 133 disputes between NA constituencies in election tribunals. The PTI asked for the review of only four constituency votes and rigging was put in place in all four of them. However, it took the PTI a year and a 126-day sit-in to secure a judicial commission that found more than 40 misconduct in the conduct of the elections. However, no substantive reform has been put in place, he added.

The prime minister said technology and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) are the only answer to regaining the credibility of the elections. He called on the opposition to sit with the government and choose from the various EVM models available to restore election credibility.

He added that the team of former US President Donald Trump had done everything to challenge the result of the 2020 presidential election; but no irregularities were found due to the use of technology in the electoral process.

He said his government was determined to reform the electoral system using technology to bring transparency and credibility to the elections and strengthen democracy in Pakistan.

