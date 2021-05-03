Rural vitalization essential to Chinas modernization





BEIJING. – After lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty over the past decades, China is aligning its efforts to consolidate the gains in poverty reduction with the promotion of rural vitalization, an indispensable and vital element of modernization. During his inspection tour of southern China in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from Sunday to Tuesday, President Xi Jinping highlighted efforts to continue rural vitalization based on local specialist industries and better use science and technology to promote the agricultural sector. It once again underlines the great persistent attention that the central authorities have given to the development of agriculture and rural areas with policies and measures. With the elimination of absolute poverty in rural areas, the country has solved its main weak link in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and has created a miracle for mankind. This year, the nation is embarking on a new journey of fully building a modernized socialist country with agriculture and rural areas being an important part of the cause. In the new phase of development, rural areas remain a priority and a difficult task due to unbalanced development, weaknesses in public services and the environment as well as difficulties in financing private rural enterprises. Therefore, substantial efforts are needed to attract talent and continue to improve infrastructure, public services and the environment. To advance rural vitalization, technologies and reforms are needed to strengthen the capacity and competitiveness of agriculture to stimulate the modernization of the primary sector. The strategy will help ensure the country’s food security and the supply of high-quality agricultural products. As life continues to improve, the Chinese people have new aspirations for a better life. The growing urban population has higher demands on the agricultural sector, such as quality agricultural products and rural tourism, which creates new opportunities for rural development. The implementation of a rural revitalization strategy would contribute to the sustainable development of rural areas where certain industries are still at the initial stage of their development and would promote a new dynamic in the national economy. It also means that rural residents will benefit from a more beautiful and comfortable living environment while having better access to quality services and goods from the country and abroad. Agriculture is the foundation of the national economy. Advancing rural vitalization would support the country’s comprehensive modernization campaign that will benefit all. – Xinhua.

