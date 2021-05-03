Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times





Hello. Covered the political fallout of the coronavirus crisis in India, a suicide bombing in Afghanistan and questions about responsibility after a rush in Israel.

Coronavirus threatens Modis’ political power While India recorded 401,993 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, a world record, Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to win a desperately wanted prize. On Sunday, his party brilliantly lost a crucial and closely watched state election in West Bengal, an opposition stronghold. One of India’s fiercest parties has achieved victory, despite heavy investment from the Modis party, the Bharatiya Janata party, made in the state. The BJP still won more seats than it did in the last election, a sign of its dominance across the country. Even with the spike in cases, Modi and other politicians staged huge rallies statewide, which critics say helped spread the disease. Many Indians are stunned that these elections even took place and accuse Modi of mismanaging the pandemic in the service of his own political power. In the midst of it all, families are reaching out across the diaspora, trying to save their loved ones. The United States will begin restricting travel from the country on Tuesday. And the epidemic spills over Indian borders: Nepalese hospitals are running out of beds, the health minister said, calling the situation unmanageable.

Afghan bombing complicates the departure of the United States As US troops began to leave Afghanistan, a suicide bomber blew up a truck in Logar province on Friday, killing at least 27 people and injuring more than 100 others.

If the Taliban are responsible, as the Afghan government claims, the bombing would be the most open signal yet that the insurgents are considering rejecting the peace deal they struck with the Americans in February. 2020. The Taliban have yet to claim responsibility. The Taliban threatened revenge if the US military stayed past May 1, a mutually agreed-upon withdrawal date, saying an extension would violate the deal. Two weeks ago, President Biden postponed the withdrawal until September 11. It is not yet known whether the explosion was retaliation for this extension. An agreement in jeopardy: The Taliban have tested the gray areas of the deal over the past year, carrying out targeted assassinations of journalists, officials and intellectuals. The explosion, if decreed by the Taliban, would constitute a direct violation of a secret annex to the agreement that prevents them from carrying out suicide attacks, which were in sharp decline.

The disaster during an annual Jewish religious pilgrimage, which killed 45 people, is one of Israel’s worst civil disasters. But the Mount Meron tragedy came as no surprise. For years, local politicians, journalists and mediators had warned that the site had become a death trap. Background: Israeli government coalitions have long wooed ultra-Orthodox voters, a critical electoral bloc that can turn the tide of an election. Politicians have long turned a blind eye to security concerns over the event, which falls under the purview of four competing religious institutions, and other ways in which parts of the ultra-Orthodox community are resisting state control . THE LAST NEWS Great stories

Byron Bay, once a bohemian surf spot, has become a luxury enclave with Australia’s highest median housing price. Now, as Netflix seeks to chronicle its hot Instagrammers living their best lives, the city is caught in a struggle between protecting and capitalizing on its image. ARTS AND IDEAS

A year of cooking with my mother Eric Kim, food writer at The Times, spent nine months at his home in Atlanta writing a cookbook with his mother, Jean. All my life, I thought I knew how my mother cooked because she made it for my brother and me every day, breakfast, lunch and dinner, he writes. And I had watched.

But there were so many details that I missed, like how, making her signature kimchi jjigae, she first blanch the pork ribs with fresh ginger to eliminate any play. Or how she always blooms the gochugaru in a little fat before starting the red pepper stews. Or how she adds a small handful of pine nuts to her baechu kimchi, because that’s what her mother did. (I wish I could interview my grandmother and ask her why she did this.) Anyone who loves food, anyone who loves their family will appreciate their reflections. Here is his essay. PLAY, WATCH, EAT What to cook

That’s it for today’s briefing. See you next time. Amelia PS Jeffrey Gettleman, our South Asia Office Manager, has joined CBS News from New Delhi to discuss the rapid spread of pandemics in the country. The latest episode of The Daily is part of a four-part series about a mental health crisis at a high school in Odessa, Texas. You can reach Amelia and the team at [email protected].

