Biden’s bad TV ratings against Trump are exactly what this administration wants





The 45th President was quite obsessed with ratings. Considering Donald Trump’s experience as a reality TV star, this is not terribly surprising.

Between February 20, 2020 and December 6, 2020, Trump tweeted 44 times on TV ratings, according to Fast Company, four times more than wearing a mask during the same period.

Trump also quoted this in a New York Times tweet on March 29, 2020, at a time when the country was closed and confusion and fear of the romancoronavirus dominated the minds of many Americans: “President Trump Donald Trump How United States Can Adopt Civics 101 Elon Musk Asks Twitter For Sketch Ideas Before “ Saturday Night Live ” Appears, States Now Overwhelmed With Money After Depths Of Pandemic, MORE Is A Success Story ‘hearing. Since the relaunch of the daily White House briefing, Mr. Trump and his coronavirus updates have drawn an average 8.5 million cable audience. news …. “

Naturally, this created a huge and well-deserved backlash against the then president, as COVID-19 cases and deaths skyrocketed. But it was simply Trump’s reflexive DNA from before he was president, which was carried over after he called the White House to the White House, literally on Day 1. “That was the day. most watched inauguration in history, period !! ” White House Press Secretary Sean SpicerSean Michael SpicerOvernight Health Care: CDC Director Calls on Michigan to ‘Shut Things Down’ Amid Soaring Cases | Regeneron Says Antibody Treatment Prevents COVID-19 Infections Hill’s 12:30 p.m. Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – Biden Moves Vaccine Eligibility Nearly Two Weeks The Easter Bunny Surprises Visiting Briefing Room The White House MORE told reporters the day after the opening day on Jan. 22, 2017, in a James S. Brady newsroom statement.

In April 2019, Trump again focused on the odds to attack MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, stating: “Morning Psycho (Joe), who helped me get elected in 2016 by getting me first on ( free), Nodded, Too Angry Dumb and Sick. A really bad show with low ratings – and will only get worse. “

You get the point. Trump viewed high notes as a sign of great love.

The truth was (and still is) that the former “Apprentices” star and real estate mogul was a modern take on the late Howard Cosell, who in a 1970s TVGuide poll was simultaneously voted the most beloved man. and the most hated in America. That sums up the ratings explosion during the Trump presidency, during which the rising tide (OK, a tsunami) took all mediators in terms of ratings and clicks, to heights we could never see. again.

So it was no surprise to see President BidenJoe Biden Fires, smoke, floods, droughts, storms, heat: America needs a climate resilience strategy Senator Susan Collins pushes back corporate tax rate 28%, claiming jobs would be lost Biden’s economic adviser frames infrastructure plan as necessary investment MORE ratings are well below Trump’s in the viewership department after he finally delivers a speech at ‘a joint session of Congress. The differential was staggering: For Trump’s 2017 speech at a joint session, 48 million people logged on. For Biden’s speech, only 27 million people listened.

For a guy who received more votes than any other presidential candidate in American history, it would seem at first glance that this would be viewed internally as bad news for Team Biden.

But that seems to be exactly what they want: a stealth presidency. The one that is well written by removing the protagonist from the scene while retaining all the power he has as “leader of the free world” whose party also has control of the House and Senate. Despite promises we heard early in this administration that Biden would be the most honest and transparent president we’ve seen in modern times, the plan appears to be to avoid being the center of attention. . Given this president’s poor performance when speaking away from a teleprompter teleprompter, it is understandable why, although that is no excuse from a distance to avoid responsibility and control.

Overall, in Biden’s first 100 days, MSNBC saw its audience drop from an average of 1.3 million viewers in the last week of January to 868,000. CNN fell by 1.2 million viewers in average at just 749,000. On the online and print side, it’s the same, with clicks down in most publications.

So, while relatively few Americans pay it attention, Biden and Congress are looking to pass some of the biggest spending plans in U.S. history in a short period of time.

A $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package was passed earlier this year, for example. The “COVID relief package” was almost anything, of course, with less than 10 percent of said package going to all things COVID and with plans ranging from $ 1 billion for the Smithsonian expansion to $ 86. million dollars for assistance to Cambodia, 130 million dollars to Nepal, 135 million dollars for Burma, 453 million dollars for Ukraine and 700 million dollars for Sudan, among others.

And then there’s the $ 2.25 trillion infrastructure package, which has almost nothing to do with, you know, infrastructure when applying the true definition of that word. Overall, less than 6% of this “infrastructure” bill will go to roads and bridges if passed as proposed, while $ 590 billion will be allocated to “vocational training, research and development. and industrial policy ”ambiguously defined. An additional $ 400 billion will be spent on expanding home health care, while $ 174 billion will target the electric vehicle market and ditch gasoline cars.

Paid holidays are infrastructure, child care is infrastructure, care is infrastructure.

Kirsten GillibrandKirsten GillibrandMullen Now Supports Withdrawal of Commanders from Sexual Assault Prosecutions Overnight Defense: Gillibrand Makes New Effort for Military Sexual Assault Reform | US troops begin to leave Afghanistan | Biden Budget Delay Pushes Back Annual Gillibrand Defense Policy Bill Makes New Momentum for Military Sexual Assault Reform READ MORE (@SenGillibrand) April 7, 2021

And if you think Team Biden is done throwing billions of dollars like Monopolymoney under the guise of COVID aid and infrastructure, think again. Another $ 1.8 trillion is on offer in a separate package called the U.S. Plan for Families, which addresses teacher shortages and offers universal pre-K.

So how is this paid for? While pollster and former Clinton strategist Mark Penn, 64% see ‘culture cancellation’ a threat to freedom: Poll Poll: Biden’s approval remains constant amid struggles with the immigration, 44% of foreign affairs say gun violence is linked to easy access to guns. Recently on Fox Business all of these plans are like giving someone a lollipop while telling them someone else is paying for it. I mean, who wouldn’t take that lollipop? But as the late Margaret Thatcher once said, “The problem with socialism is that you end up running out of other people’s money.” And not all tax hikes on all the rich in the world will remotely cover $ 6 trillion in new spending on top of the trillions more than the budget we are already spending as a country.

Biden’s TV ratings are low and that’s exactly what his managers want. Its vice-president rarely speaks to reporters, rarely holds press conferences, rarely tweets anything controversial. From a visibility standpoint, this is the polar opposite of the explosive and unfiltered Trump years.

While words matter, actions matter much, much more. And if this stealthy presidency is successful, Biden will do more to turn this country into a far-left utopia than any other Democratic president in history.

Joe Concha is a media and political columnist for The Hill.

