Nadiem’s ​​’talisman’ to survive in Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin’s cabinet

On the occasion of the commemoration of National Education Day 2021, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked Mendikbudristek Nadiem Makarimregarding breakthroughs in encouraging Indonesian education.

“So there was a breakthrough?” Jokowi suddenly wondered when he heard Nadiem’s ​​presentation in a chat broadcast by the Indonesian Ministry of Education and Culture’s Youtube on Sunday (2/5).

And, Nadiem has also responded bluntly to all the policies he has launched since he was appointed Minister of Education and Culture in 2019, and then was reappointed as Minister of Education and Culture. Research and Technology since Wednesday (28/4).

Nadiem himself had previously been in charge of leading the Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemendikbud) since 2019 – which has now added a new nomenclature for research and technology due to the merger of the Ministry of Research and of Technology.

So far, his performance as the head of the Ministry of Education and Culture has often been criticized, pushing him into the basket of opinion as one of the ministers who will be appointed.reshuffle. This includes the merger of the Ministry of Research and Technology with the Ministry of Education and Culture.

However, once again, Nadiem survived, so that he, who was not from a political party or mass organization, was again appointed by Jokowi to be the minister in charge of the ministry. of Education and Research and Technology.

A number of circles believe that maintaining Nadiem’s ​​position in the cabinet cannot be separated from the political games. One of them, when the question of a reshuffle was raised due to the merger of the Ministry of Research, Technology and Technology, Nadiem was known to have visited the general chairman of the Indonesian Democratic Party (PDIP), Megawati Soekarnoputri.

Indonesia’s Al Azhar University political observer Ujang Komarudin said the meeting with Mega could be seen as Nadiem’s ​​attempt to maintain his position in government.

“Already visiting the PDIP, (the meeting) Mega is part of the defense of this position,” Ujang said. CNNIndonesia.com, Last week.

Other allegations, Ujang said, could be that Nadiem contributed to Jokowi in the 2019 presidential election.

Indeed, according to Ujang, the ministers of professional circles who have no contribution to the victory in the presidential election will be easily reshuffled.

“And Nadiem, although there is a lot of controversy, his work is not good either, there is a lot of criticism from the public but it is still being maintained, these things could make him safe.” , he said.

Ujang explained that there are two different contexts in a cabinet reshuffle process. The first is the political context which is subjective. And second, the context of the performance appraisal which is objective in nature.

“Maintaining Nadiem is part of the political process, it’s very subjective on the part of the president himself,” Ujang said.

Behind all these assumptions, Ujang believes that Nadiem must be able to prove to the public that he is indeed worthy to lead the Ministry of Education and Culture.

“Make breakthroughs that can take a leap forward in education and research, so poor it will also become a public monthly in the future,” Ujang said.

When Nadiem Makarim was asked to come to the palace prior to the ministerial arrangement under the Joko Widodo-Ma’rufAmin administration, October 20, 2019 (ANTARA PHOTO / Wahyu Putro A) When Nadiem Makarim was asked to come to the palace prior to the ministerial arrangement under the Joko Widodo-Ma’rufAmin administration, October 20, 2019 (ANTARA PHOTO / Wahyu Putro A)

Contacted separately, the executive director of Indonesia’s political settings, Adi Prayitno, also argued that Nadiem’s ​​tenure in the cabinet could not be separated from political factors.

Additionally, Adi believes that in recent times the PDIP as the ruling party has also appeared to defend Nadiem’s ​​performance as a minister amid criticism from various parties.

“Nadiem’s ​​security position cannot be separated from ‘political asylum’ to the leader of the PDIP. After that, it was the PDIP elite who defended Nadiem’s ​​performance, because if you look at the performance, it certainly fell short of expectations ”. Said Adi.

Adi himself did not want to guess what reasons were linked until political parties finally started to lend their support to Gojek’s former boss.

Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Makarimkala visited the head of PDIPMegawatiSoekarnoputri. (Instagram screenshot @nadiemmakarim) Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Makarimkala visited the head of PDIPMegawatiSoekarnoputri. (Instagram screenshot @nadiemmakarim)

On the other hand, is there a political transaction behind it all, Adi is hesitant to go too far. According to Adi, the most acceptable reason right now is probably because Nadiem represents the face of millennials in Jokowi’s cabinet.

“The only reason that can be touched by the public is probably because Nadiem represents young millennial entrepreneurs. This representation policy seems to be seen as important in the second term of the active cabinet,” Adi said.

In addition, Adi said that in the future, Nadiem must be able to prove his worth and perform well in his role as Minister of Education and Research and Technology.

