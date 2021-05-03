



A renovated house for Mr Johnson was all the British Prime Minister wanted. The pandemic had sabotaged his visit to India. Home is the sanctuary where everyday workers recover from disappointments caused by Covid. Some have built the Eiffel Tower at home with bolsters and cushions to attract social media consolation for their Paris junkyard vacation. Since Boris Johnson is no average Joe, he sought out the Taj Mahal wallpaper for his Downing Street neighborhoods. (An aside: How average can Joe be if he lives in the White House?) Perhaps Johnson aspired to add an Empire-level pomp to the adage that the home of the English is his castle. With the 58,000 renovation project, he might have wanted the wallpapers to fortify the aesthetic ramparts that dominate the taste of the British middle class. For most people around the world, looking after their homes is a necessity of the corona age. Being forced to take shelter indoors, people want their temporary prisons to radiate the shine of a personal development station brochure. Some feel that triumph springs in their souls when they manage to repair, on their own, chronically suffocated plumbing. Others stack their fireplaces with inspiring cultural curiosities. Indeed, Ulysses plays an important role in the renewal of the senses, it allows you to breathe better and leaves a layer of euphoric sweat on the face. Indeed, a cardboard version of James Joyce’s novel is a solid basis for the plastic steam inhaler. Many spend hours shopping online for ergonomic sofa-matching chairs that withstand long periods of work at home. Their encyclopedic Instagram accounts of their newly acquired lumbar luxury show that chairs improve productivity online. For Mr. Biswas of VS Naipaul, the house gave the freedom to enter through his own front door, to deny entry to whomever he wanted. For Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds, the home appears to be the refuge that forbids entry to ordinary people’s decorating choices. Symonds scoffed at John Lewis’s furniture nightmare at the Prime Minister’s Residence. This quote is not recorded; it could be his secret inner monologue. John Lewis is a department store affectionately regarded by ordinary Brits. So if infra dig refers to something below his status, it’s possible that Symonds was horrified by the infra diwan in the living room. If hoi polloi means lower masses, Johnson may have had nightmares from the polloi pillow in the bedroom. Meanwhile, most modest homes invest reasonably in bunches of disinfectants rather than tulips that make the wallets weedkiller. Facebook

Warning This article is meant to bring a smile to your face. Any connection with real life events and characters is fortuitous.



