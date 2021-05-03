Bashir Memon played in PML-N hands, says Farrukh Habib





FAISALABAD – Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that Covid-19 had not only emerged as a serious threat to human health, but had also upset the Mondial economy.

“However, the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has adopted cautious policies to control it through sincere efforts and a smart lockdown,” he added. Speaking to the media after his visit to a vaccination center in Samanabad here, he expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements made for the vaccination of the elderly. He said that now the registration of people over 40 has also started. He said 17 vaccination centers were already operating in Faisalabad, adding that five new centers would also be established in the city to cope with the growing number of people in these centers. “After that, 20,000 vaccines a day would be distributed,” he added. The minister of state said the government had a sufficient stock of vaccines and 25 million dozen would be available until next May-June.

He praised the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) for successfully handling the pandemic and improving the capacity of corona-related facilities. He said the country had the capacity to conduct just 400 corona tests per day when the pandemic broke out. “But the capacity has been improved, and now we are doing 50,000 corona tests per day,” he added. “Pakistan has also started producing highly technical personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators for corona patients,” Farrukh said and called on people to observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) to protect themselves from the disease. deadly. “Especially during the Eid holidays, people need to follow SOPs to protect themselves.” He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, saying he introduced the most practical smart lock strategy, which played a key role in saving people from the crown and helping the industry keep its wheel after the adoption of appropriate SOPs.

Regarding electronic voting, he said a bill was presented to the National Assembly in October 2020 and is now pending before a standing committee and four amendments have so far been passed. proposed in the bill. “It is now the responsibility of the opposition to sit down with the treasury banks and settle the issue once and for all,” he added.

Regarding Bashir Memon, he said he had hatched a plot to create a wedge between government and justice. “Now he has renounced his previous position that Prime Minister Imran Khan told him anything about the Supreme Court judge. But he has to face libel cases that will end the chances of such plots in the future.

He said it was an open secret that Bashir Memon was playing in the hands of the PML-N, but his conspiracy had now been exposed. He said that being a true representative of the Pakistani people, the PTI government would continue to serve the people with commitment and zeal. Previously, he also visited the vaccination center and checked the arrangements and facilities for visitors.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos