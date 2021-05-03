Biden and Xi speak of a clash of civilizations. But the real common goal is domination | Richard mcgregor

Finally, we have arrived, not at a clash of civilizations, but at the clash of civilizations. Or the speech of President Joe Bidens to a joint session of Congress would have you believe. The United States against China. West against east. Democracy against autocracy. Bidens’ speech last week was rich in milestones for Washington in the contest of the century.

They will write about this point in history, Biden told a rally American television news anchors ahead of his speech, in remarks later released by the White House. Not on any of us here, but on whether or not democracy can work in the 21st century.

In the past, authoritarian states were symbolized by the Soviet Union, seen as heavy, clumsy and sclerotic. Now the model is China, which is nimble, strategic and quick. The question is, says Biden, in a democracy that is a genius like ours, can you get a consensus within the time frame that can compete with autocracy?

As in many instances where the United States is accused of speaking aggressively about the upcoming conflict with China, Beijing has already staked out the same territory. In recent months, the phrase of the day in Beijing, from politburo members to the tabloid press, has a tone almost identical to the themes of Biden’s speech, with a twist.

The buzzword L’Orient is rising; the West is declining in popularity in Beijing during the chaotic final days of Donald Trump’s departure. China’s ability to bring the Covid-19 virus under control and bring its economy back to growth, unlike the mess in the United States and most other democracies, has sparked confidence in leaders. The violence at the Capitol in Washington on January 6 reinforced it.

In late 2017, Trumps’ advisers described a similar schism to guide U.S. foreign policy, targeting China and Russia in a national security document as revisionist powers determined to challenge the global status quo. Even before Trump, Barack Obama tried in 2011 to instill a sense of crisis in the American body politic, saying in a speech that his generation was facing its own Sputnik moment with the rise of China.

Beijing sends ships and planes at a faster rate into Taiwan’s waters and airspace, battles India on its western border

Part of what is different with the challenge presented by Biden is personal. As vice president, Biden was privately skeptical to the point of dismissing the idea that China and its ruling Communist Party could one day become an equal competitor to the United States. According to him, the United States had not only an inherently superior system of government, but also an overwhelming leadership in hard and soft power, supported by an unparalleled system of global military and intelligence alliances. Biden has clearly changed his mind and is now rushing to instill urgency and unity in US policy making of the kind that his predecessors failed to challenge China. China has changed as well, something that belatedly sank across all levels of the system in the United States.

China has become richer, more powerful, and developed the military capacity to do things the ruling party has long wanted to do. Beijing seizes the South China Sea, exerting relentless pressure on Japan in the East China Sea, sending its ships and planes at a faster rate through the waters and airspace of Taiwan and fighting India at its western border.

Many analyzes of China portray Xi Jinping, who came to power in November 2012, as the singular engine of political change in China, but this is only half true. Xi is certainly a more assertive leader and willing to take more risks than his predecessors. Unlike them, however, he has the military and diplomatic firepower to do so. Moreover, under Xis’ watch, the United States has been a mess, which Biden was keen to point out himself.

China has become richer, more powerful, and developed the military capacity to do things the ruling party has long wanted to do. Photograph: Getty

Xis China is also in a hurry, as pointed out The report in the Financial Times last week, last year’s census recorded a population decline for the first time since the great famine of the late 1950s. Beijing refused the report and says the official tally, the release of which has been delayed by more than a month, will show the population continues to rise.

While the numbers will have been massed by the time they are released, China’s working-age population is already shrinking. Beijing has started to relax the one-child policy in 2013, but there is little he can do to stop the shrinking population.

Still, it’s wise to be wary of the demographics-is-fate line, which favors the United States over China. About 13% of the Chinese population is 65 years or older, compared to 28% in Japan and 16% and 19% respectively in the United States and the United Kingdom. China’s population will not be as old as Japan today until 2050, according to Matthews Asia, American investment company.

The struggle between the United States and China is multifaceted over trade, economy, military, geopolitics and ideology. Whether demographics matter depends on the arena of competition that has intensified in recent years over the technology and its applications in weapon systems and industry.

Xi has completely reorganized China’s economic policy on the principle of not only technological self-sufficiency, but also dominance in certain areas in order to give Beijing influence over other countries. The United States tries to maintain its lead where it has one, or to work with friendly countries in Europe and Asia ahead of it, and China, in strategic areas.

You know things are moving so fast Biden saidXi Jinping agrees.

Richard McGregor is at the Lowy Institute, a think tank in Sydney, and is the author of numerous books on Chinese and foreign policy.