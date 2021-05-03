Government plans to launch ration card system for poor families: KP CM





Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the provincial government plans to launch a ration card system on the analogy of the Sehat card system with the aim of providing free rations to vulnerable segments of society . “As part of the ration card program, a monthly ration will be provided to deserving and needy families at their doorstep,” he said.

Addressing a delegation of women provincial assembly members who appealed to him, the chief minister said the initiative would prove to be an important step in realizing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of a Welfare state. Members of the delegation discussed with him issues related to the public welfare initiatives of the provincial government and the issues facing women in the province.

The delegation was led by the Chair of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, MPA Sumaira Shams. Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Khan said that the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is truly a pro-people government that always thinks of the poor and takes practical steps for their well-being.

Members of the delegation briefed the Chief Minister one by one on matters of public interest in their respective fields, to which the Chief Minister assured that priority measures would be taken to resolve all their legitimate issues. He said that a special meeting of the Parliamentary Party would be called soon after Eid to devise a strategy to address all these issues.

It also gave direction to the heads of the relevant services on site to resolve some of the urgent public problems identified by MPAs. He called the role of women in MPAs of vital importance in solving public problems and assured that they would be taken into account at all levels.

Mahmood Khan said the provincial government is working on a comprehensive plan to strengthen the health service delivery system on a solid foundation and that work is underway to set up large hospitals in the four regions of the province in the province. framework of a public-private partnership. He said that with the establishment of such hospitals, quality health care facilities would be available to the people of the province at the local level and the burden of patients on tertiary care hospitals would be reduced.

Mahmood Khan said work is underway on a project worth Rs 9.00 billion for the renovation of all district headquarters hospitals in the province, which will be completed within the next two years.

The chief minister said that despite the difficult financial situation due to the prevailing corona situation, the government would not compromise on social protection schemes in next year’s budget and maximum relief would be granted to the poor segment of society. He urged AMP women to play their role in sensitizing the population to the implementation of Corona SOPs in their respective areas.

