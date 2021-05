Jokowi increases civil servants’ allowances for non-governmental organizations

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) increase allowances for civil servants (Officials) Community self-help activator. This provision is contained in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 30 of 2021 concerning the functional positions of non-governmental organizations which was signed by Jokowidan and promulgated on April 28, 2021. “Civil servants who are fully appointed and assigned to the functional post of a nongovernmental organization mobilizer receive a monthly nongovernmental activator allowance,” wrote Article 2 of Presidential Decree 30/2021 cited by Antara. CNNIndonesia.com Monday (3/5). Allowances are provided for civil servants working for the central administration with an allocation of funds from the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN). Allowances are also provided for civil servants working in local communities with an allocation of funds from the APBD. << Le versement de l'indemnité pour les organisations non gouvernementales prend fin si des fonctionnaires sont nommés à des postes structurels, à d'autres postes fonctionnels ou pour d'autres raisons entraînant la suppression d'indemnités conformément aux dispositions des lois et règlements >>, explained Article 5. Under the new regulations, the amount of the allowance varies from IDR 289,000 to IDR 1,755,000 per month. In the previous regulation, Presidential Decree 63/2007 concerning functional allowance for non-governmental organizations, the allowance is only about 220,000 to 500,000 rupees per month. The new regulation also adds a functional position for the leading expert in civil society activation. Later, the payment and termination of payment procedure will be carried out in accordance with legal provisions. Along with this new regulation, Perpres number 63 of 2007 is repealed and declared invalid. Here is the detail of the indemnities: Functional Membership Department

1. Lead Expert Self-Help Activator: IDR 1,755,000

2. Expert Associate Self Help Activator increased from Rp 500,000 to Rp 1,314,000.

3. Self-help activator for young experts increased from IDR 400,000 to IDR 1,120,000

4. First Expert Self-Help Community Activator increased from IDR 270,000 to IDR 532,000. Functional skills of the job

1. Autonomous movers in the supervising community have increased from Rp 325,000 to Rp 762,000.

2. Advanced implementing non-governmental organizations, increasing from IDR 265,000 to IDR 436,000

3. Non-governmental organizations responsible for implementation increased from IDR 240,000 to IDR 344,000

4. Beginning of the implementation of mutual aid community transfers going from Rp 220,000 to Rp 289,000.











