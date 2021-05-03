Brexit in name only! Boris Johnson failed to make “a decisive divergence with the EU” | UK | New





The European Parliament overwhelmingly voted to ratify the post-Brexit trade deal between the EU and the UK, ending years of tense negotiations. Parliament approved the deal with a 660 vote in favor, 5 against and 32 abstentions – a final step needed for the deal to enter into force permanently. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the ratification as an endorsement as a more stable basis for the relationship.

He said in a statement: “This week is the last leg of a long journey, securing the stability of our new relationship with the EU as vital trading partners, close allies and sovereign equals. “Now is the time to look to the future and build a more global Britain.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also welcomed the vote, saying the trade and cooperation agreement “marks the foundation for a strong and close partnership with the UK”. Acknowledging the EU’s concerns over the Prime Minister’s approach to the agreements with Brussels, she warned that “faithful implementation is essential”. The deal is undoubtedly a huge triumph for Mr Johnson, who in 2019 won an overwhelming majority in the general election with the promise to ‘make Brexit’.

However, while Brexit could be done, political commentator and senior economist Harry Western accused Mr Johnson of “failing to signal a decisive divergence from the EU’s economic model”. He wrote in a recent report: “Important new trade deals with third countries remain stuck thanks to protectionist agricultural interests, and regulatory changes have been minimal. “Worst of all is that the government is yearned for dynamic alignment with EU agricultural rules because of the problems caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol. “It threatens to totally derail Britain’s global ambitions and leave her an economic satellite of the EU.” If Brexiteers believed January 1, 2021 marked the end of attempts to impose a bogus ‘name-only Brexit,’ Mr Western wrote, they unfortunately turned out to be wrong. As Lord David Frost, Britain’s chief negotiator, rightly said, the point of Brexit is divergence. JUST IN: David Frost issued a blunt Brexit warning as ‘much more to do’

Divergence from “a damaging and stagnant European economic model which has hampered the growth of the UK economy in recent decades”. Concretely, this means that the UK is pursuing a genuinely independent trade policy and aggressively working to change or remove legacy EU regulations. However, this doesn’t really happen Mr Western explained: “When it comes to trade policy, it is true that the UK has had a lot of success in renewing agreements with third countries that were originally concluded when the UK was part of the EU. . “Indeed, the UK has done this much faster than many commentators thought possible. But in terms of new transactions, the ledger remains essentially empty. “Last year’s deal with Japan included a few more elements in addition to the previous deal negotiated by the EU, but nothing very dramatic.” He concluded: “Overall, it is clear that the UK’s rhetoric on ‘Global Britain’ does not amount to real action. “The government is showing reluctance to take bold trade or regulatory action and is moving towards SPS expedients that would undermine the entire Brexit goal. “There are elements in government that appear to be pushing this agenda strongly. The risk of ‘Brexit in name only’ is now higher than at any time since Theresa May presented her bogus Brexit deal ago more than two years. “ DON’T MISS:

The Queen opened up about the responsibilities of being head of state [REVEALED]

Bercow spent £ 31,000 of taxpayer money on an apartment renovation [INSIGHT]

Kate Hoey called Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal a ‘betrayal’ from the UK [ANALYSIS]

In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, labor adviser and general secretary for leave from work Brandon Chilton also criticized the trade deal the Prime Minister has reached with the EU. He said: “I am still very concerned about the deal negotiated by Boris Johnson. “Part of our country has essentially been cut off: Northern Ireland. “There is a border along the Irish Sea and people who trade from Britain to Northern Ireland go through extreme red tape. “We are also seeing violence in Belfast and other cities, and while I don’t attribute that to the Brexit deal, I think it’s a contributing factor.” The Brexiteer added: “I think Boris Johnson needs to take a firm line. “He needs to show leadership, bring the parties together and explore how we can bring Northern Ireland back under British administration, custom and regulation.” The origins of the recent Belfast protests have been attributed in part to resentment within the loyalist community over the Northern Ireland Protocol – part of the treaty that saw the UK leave the EU. However, the recent police decision not to prosecute senior Irish Republican Sinn Fein lawmakers for breaking COVID-19 rules, in order to attend the funeral of the former senior member of the Republican Army Irishwoman Bobby Storey, has also been cited as lighting the powder keg. . Northern Ireland is not Mr Chilton’s only concern, however. He added: “I am also worried about the fishing. “Kentish shellfish farmers still have difficulty getting their products into France, for example. “We have not fully recovered the territorial waters that were promised to us. “And everything is still to be reviewed in five years.” Mr Chilton concluded: ‘Although Brexit is over, it is not over. “It will be a discussion of how far we move or further away from Europe, which we will have for years to come.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos