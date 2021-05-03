Why Bidens’ recognition of the Armenian genocide is so crucial for American life to count

A term frequently used to describe Donald Trump’s behavior during his hateful and hateful presidency was unprecedented.

And it was not signified in a positive way.

Indeed, Trump flouts political norms, his overt racism and sexism and widespread hate trafficking, his naked abuse of the presidency to enrich himself and his family and seek revenge on his political enemies, his lies. his relentless attacks on the free press, and more, were behaviors which, in their extremity and blatantness, deserved the unprecedented descriptor.

As I have related in periodical articles in PoliticusUsa Over the past four years, Trumps’ presidency has been, on many levels, an ongoing genocide attempt, an attack on human life itself. From Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s blatant involvement in his ethnic cleansing of the Kurdish people in northeastern Syria in October 2019, to his caging of children at the border, to his inability to respond or even to recognize the coronavirus pandemic as more than 500,000 Americans have perished, to its racist rhetoric that has motivated mass shootings and broadly endorsed the idea that the lives of people of color just don’t matter, Trumps’ presidency could certainly be characterized as a concerted effort to undermine human life, as a genocidal mission.

Trump rushes to execute death row inmates as his tenure comes to an end illustrates the work of his murderous administration, solidifying his legacy, in the words of Joanna Walters, write in The Guardian, as the most prolific executive chairman in over 130 years.

As I have documented (here, here and here), many of Trump’s behaviors and policies certainly fall within the definitional practices of genocide detailed in the United Nations in 1948. Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide.

So when President Joseph Biden last week officially declared the massive slaughter of Turks of Armenians in 1915 during the break-up of the Ottoman Empire as an act of genocide, he not only gave a new and positive connotation to the adjective unprecedented, it also set an important course for a presidency whose guiding principle seems to be to affirm and sustain life, not to traffic death and peddle hatred that allows for murderous behavior.

For fear of straining relations with the Turkish government, former presidents have remained silent when it comes to calling Turkey’s massacre of 1.5 million Armenians genocide, including Barack Obama, whose United Nations Ambassador Samantha Power wrote a 2002 Pulitzer Prize-winning book titled A Problem From Hell: America and the Age of Genocide, which discusses a length of the Armenian Genocide.

Bidens’ unprecedented declaration, we must admit, has as much to do with his national agenda of sustaining American lives, ensuring their importance, as with his foreign policy and his efforts to restore a fundamental moral compass to the global character of the United States. Americas.

As Jason Easley wrote in a report on Bidens’ official naming of the Armenian Genocide, Americans could watch a very special presidency unfold before our eyes.

It is important to recognize that the genocidal rhetoric that Trump applied to the border between Syria and Turkey, legitimizing the withdrawal and even the extermination of the Kurds in 2019, was really no different from the rhetoric he deployed. in its internal policy concerning the southern border to validate an equally genocidal behavior.

When Trump spoke of people seeking to immigrate to the United States across the southern border, he notoriously referred to them as criminals and racists and spoke of these caravans of people fleeing mass violence and asking for it. asylum like invasions or infestations. He used similar language to refer to communities at home and abroad inhabited by people of color, referring to Baltimore as a rat and rodent infested mess and to Haiti and African nations as countries of shit. .

This language turns these groups of people, in fact entire nations, into problems that must be solved. Just as Trump insisted that Turkey, in all fairness, had a legitimate border issue with terrorists and a lot of people there that they couldn’t have as they needed to clean it up, he used the same language towards people. of color in our downtown areas, to people of color from the south seeking legal entry into the United States, and to people of color in foreign countries. They all represent a legitimate problem that needs to be cleaned up.

And, of course, even when he was not carrying out the policy, he inspired and mobilized his racist army for action, as we have seen in both the mass shootings at the Tree of Life synagogue and in El Paso. In both cases, the shooters deployed Trumps’ tongue invasion at streamline the massacres of Jews and Mexicans, respectively.

Bidens’ denomination of the Armenian Genocide indicates his willingness to confront history and reality, not only in the world but in the United States, where the nation struggles to address and right its own violent history of racism and genocide.

If the nation wants, indeed, to rebuild better, it must face the genocide on which it was built.

Her appointment of Deb Haaland as First Native American Secretary of the Interior, among other appointments of people of color and people from other historically marginalized groups to her cabinet and other high-ranking positions, signals this willingness to confront the past of the Americas in seeking to create a humane America that resets its foundations and realizes its principles of justice.

At the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Haaland spoke candidly about the violent history of the genocide and colonization of the Americas. When was the last time before this point when genocide was a topic of discussion at a Democratic convention?

All in all, Bidens has sent out signals of genocide, we can hope, a presidency that will assert life over death.

We are already seeing this. As Trump pursues policies that destroy the environment and push more people into poverty, Biden pursues policies that aim to create an environment that supports life and raise wages to livable levels and meet human needs.

While Trump has ignored the pandemic, calling it a hoax, Biden has in fact implemented a national strategy and is now seeking to help nations around the world.

As Trump and Republicans seek to deny the rights of transgender people, Biden has taken steps to ensure their civil rights and access to health care.

We could go on.

But the point is, where Trumps’ policies favored death, Biden has asserted life in his policies, calling for and challenging genocide in unprecedented ways.