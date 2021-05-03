Minister of Balochistan stripped of his portfolio – Journal





QUETTA: Differences within the provincial cabinet have intensified despite Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Quetta and talks with Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani and Pakistan parliamentary party leader Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) at the Assembly of Balochistan Sardar Yar Mohammad Couenne.

The chief minister, who was criticized by Education Minister Sardar Rind, in his latest move, took the portfolio of local government and rural development away from Minister Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani.

This is the second change made by the chief minister of his cabinet. Last year, PTI’s Health Minister Naseebullah Married was removed from his post.

A notification was issued to announce the withdrawal from the local government portfolio of Mr. Bhootani. The notification stated that the portfolio would now be held by the Chief Minister. So far, Mr Bhootani has not been assigned any new portfolio. No reason was mentioned in the notification regarding the removal from Mr. Bhootani’s portfolio.

No end to the showdown between CM Kamal and Sardar Rind

However, according to sources, since the formation of the cabinet, there have been disagreements between the chief minister and Mr. Bhootani over funds earmarked for local government and the reshuffle of administration officials in Lasbela district, d ‘where both originated.

Mr. Bhootani had not attended cabinet meetings for a long time.

When contacted, Bhootani said the chief minister had not consulted him on development. I am consulting my friends, senior colleagues and members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) parliamentary party and after these consultations I will announce my future course of action, he said.

However, sources close to Mr Bhootani said he decided to leave the cabinet because the chief minister interfered in his constituency and carried out transfers and assignments of administrative officers without consulting him.

Meanwhile, differences between the chief minister and Sardar Rind also intensified. During the Prime Minister’s visit to Quetta, Mr. Rind and other members of the PTI spoke to him and told him that the chief minister does not trust the party and its parliamentary leader before making decisions important.

The Prime Minister also met with Mr. Alyani and called on Federal Minister Asad Umar to resolve disputes between coalition partners. However, no progress has been made in this regard.

In one development, the other day, the provincial ministers, senators, deputies and MPAs of the ruling BAP held a meeting with its president Alyani. In a statement issued after the meeting, they recalled that the BAP was a coalition partner of the PTI within the federal government. They warned that if problems were created for the government of Balochistan, the BAP could do a lot at the federal government level. They said: The presence of a large number of armed guards and vehicles (accompanying Mr. Rind) at the Civil Secretariat creates an atmosphere of unrest.

A spokesperson for the parliamentary party PTI expressed his surprise and regret at the unfounded declaration made by the Minister’s General Secretariat.

Posted in Dawn on May 3, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos