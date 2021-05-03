Jokowi’s son and son-in-law compactly kidnap village chief involved in extortion





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Mayor of Solo Gibran Rakabuming Rakaand the mayor of Medan Bobby nasutioncompactly remove a village chief from their respective areas because they are involved in illegal charges (extortion). In Medan, Bobby dismissed the head of the urban village of East Sidorame, Medan Perjuangan district, Hermanto. President Joko Widodo’s son-in-law (Jokowi) has received information from the public regarding the extortion. Bobby immediately followed up on the report on Friday (23/4). With his entourage, he went to the seat of the village and immediately questioned Hermanto about the extortion. Initially, Hermanto did not admit it. However, Bobby had recorded proof of the alleged demand for money by showing it to Hermanto. “This is extraordinary. The village chief said he did not ask (for money), but he asked. This is what we can do as servants. It is clear that ‘there are all the rules,’ Bobby said. Kahiyang Ayu’s husband then immediately expelled the village chief. According to him, extortion cannot be tolerated. “Well, if the lower level is already dangerous, how can we get above it. We’ll stop it’s the person. There’s no story that if we ask (for money), we’ll definitely stop it, ”he said. Meanwhile in Solo, Gibran fired Gajahan sub-district chief Suparno because he was involved in extortion under the guise of alms and zakat fitrah in his area. “On Monday he was released,” Gibran said on Sunday (2/5). Before dismissing the village chief, Gibran received a report from the residents of Gajahan regarding extortion in the form of alms and zakat fitrah by the Gajahan Urban Village Unit. The Linmas brought a letter signed by Suparno to 22 members of the Community Protection Unit (Satlinmas) in Gajahan village. The mentioned letter to the head of the Association of Community Protection Units (Satlinmas) in Gajahan village. In the letter, mosque officials, businessmen, shop / kiosk owners in Gajahan village were invited to give alms and zakat fitrah for 22 Satlinmas members in Gajahan village. According to Gibran, this practice broke the rules. He also disagreed if this was seen as part of the tradition of sharing during Eid. “What tradition? It breaks the rules. Don’t act in the name of tradition. ASN Solo has to get used to what is right, not justify what is common,” he said. (yoa / fra)

