Not a single case of abuse of blasphemy laws reported in the country





LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Special Assistance on Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said leaders of different religions and religious schools of thought in the country, as well as the government of Pakistan, have rejected the recent European Union (EU) resolution.

Addressing a joint press conference with representatives of different religions and religious sects here on Saturday, he said the EU’s resolution was based on ignorance of the facts and false propaganda, as not a single case of Abuse of blasphemy laws has only been reported in the country for the past six months.

Hafiz Ashrafi, who is also chairman of the Pakistani Ulema Council (PUC), said the difference between freedom of speech, freedom of religion and blasphemy was very explicit and clear. Pakistan’s laws guarantee the protection of the rights of all citizens of the country. The constitution protects the rights of minorities living in Pakistan, added Ashrafi.

We invite representatives of the European Union and the US Ambassador for Religious Freedom to visit Pakistan to find out the facts. The protection of minority rights is the responsibility of the state, which it fulfills, added Hafiz Ashrafi.

The PUC president revealed that the government of Saudi Arabia had decided to create an 80 kanal Jamia Masjid King Salman at the Islamic University of Islamabad, where more than 12,000 worshipers could offer prayers at a time. He said it was a great gift from the Saudi government for the Pakistani people and students of the Islamic University, ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

The others present at the press conference were: Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Hafiz Kazim Raza, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Abdul Wahab Rupari, Pastor Emanuel Khokhar, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Pitafhami, Maulfa Pitafi, Maulana Aslamidda, Maulana Aslamidd Abdul Qayyum Farooqi, Qari Shamsul Haq, Maulana Qari Abdul Hakim Athar, Qari Mubashir Rahimi and others.

Ashrafi said that all minorities living in Pakistan are happy with Pakistan’s laws. He said the blasphemy law was not being misused. Some individuals and institutions wanted to undermine the dignity, honor and relations of Pakistan with other nations by spreading false and baseless propaganda, Ashrafi added.

He said the Pakistani judiciary had taken decisions in accordance with the constitution and laws of the country, adding that cases of forced conversions had declined significantly in recent months.

Hafiz Ashrafi said freedom of speech and freedom of religion do not mean the blasphemy of other religions. He said the international community should respect the sanctity of all religions. He said that for Muslims, the honor of all the prophets and the holiness of all the heavenly books were part of the faith.

Ashrafi said Pakistan cannot support riot writing and hate speech and that the entire Pakistani nation stands with the Prime Minister of Pakistan on his position regarding the elimination of Islamophobia and blasphemy.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said Prime Minister Imran Khan would leave for Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit during which he would meet with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and Saudi political and religious leaders and perform Umrah and would also visit the Roza-e-Rasool. He said the prime minister would discuss practical measures on legislation regarding Islamophobia and blasphemy with Saudi Arabian political and religious leaders and the OIC Secretary General.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos