What does “staying true to the founding mission” mean for the CPC?





During a state visit to Italy in 2019, Xi Jinping was asked what it was like to be elected Chinese president. “A huge responsibility,” he replied. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said he would be selfless and determined to devote himself to serving the Chinese people and developing the country. “I am ready to give up on myself and meet people’s expectations,” he said. Serving the people was exactly the main mission of the Party when it was founded in 1921. The original aspiration “The original aspiration and mission of the Chinese Communists is to seek happiness for the Chinese people and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” Xi reiterated. Today, China is undergoing profound changes. The CCP’s commitment to “stay true to the mission” has transformed China from an impoverished and isolated country into the world’s second-largest economy. But what is more telling about Chinese society is that its macroeconomic achievements have also translated into the well-being of its people. In 2020, basic health insurance covers more than 1.3 billion people and nearly one billion people have basic endowment insurance. “Staying true to our original aspiration and founding mission and constantly working hard is the only way to keep the CCP ever strong,” Xi said. As the CCP celebrates its centenary in 2021, Xi stressed the importance of the Party’s faith and wisdom, as well as how its more than 90 million members have been at the heart of China’s great development progress. China. As a result, a campaign urging all Party members to know the Party’s history was launched in February. “The history of our Party is a story of the continuous adaptation of Marxism to the circumstances of the country,” Xi said, calling for educating and guiding the whole Party to learn from its “extraordinary” past. to understand how Marxism has profoundly changed China and the world. Take on challenges Over the past 100 years, the CCP has undergone a persistent and autonomous evolution where well-developed theories have emerged to sinicize Marxism. From “Mao Zedong Thought” and “Deng Xiaoping Theory” to “Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era”, these gems of wisdom have guided China to forge a unique path. “A political party must have faith. For the CCP, this refers to faith in Marxism, Communism and socialism with Chinese characteristics,” Xi said. But the challenges that accompany the growth of the Party are not lacking. Practicing formality for the sake of formality and bureaucracy are the two most important issues the CCP has tried to tackle. The call to preserve the founding mission of the CCP is a reminder to Party members to reject these acts. In today’s society, Party officials inevitably face various kinds of temptations, which not only provide fertile ground for corruption, but also foster an environment filled with empty talk, instead of real action. Falling into these traps would most certainly deter Party officials from remaining faithful to the founding mission of the Party. For them, how to properly use their power is essential to ensure that they see their mission succeed. Xi has made major efforts to combat these reprehensible practices. He stressed the need to resolutely fight against all the risks and challenges that endanger the Party leadership, the socialist system and the interests of sovereignty, security and development of the country. To eliminate bad behavior, China’s leading anti-corruption body has clarified what constitutes the practice of formality for the sake of formality and bureaucracy. During this time, people were also invited to join the process and help supervise Party members, especially officials. Perpetrators are liable to disciplinary sanctions such as being expelled from the CPP or, in more serious cases, dismissed from their posts and tried for corruption.

In recent years, the rejection of formality for formality and bureaucracy has resonated in Chinese society. This is illustrated in TV shows where public officials who behave in this manner are ridiculed. Specific measures have also been taken to avoid these ailments at the height of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country. Behind the recurring emphasis on the subject lies the consensus that such acts are neither conducive to government work nor acceptable to the public. In addition to meeting these challenges, another priority of the CPC is to push more for self-evolution. The key to achieving this, as Xi says, lies in the governing bodies and key officials who set the course and lead by example. “The governing bodies are important organs in the governance of the state and the top officials, few in number but occupying key positions in state and Party enterprises, are like weathervanes for the whole Party and of the company, ”Xi said.

