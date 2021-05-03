If rules broken, Johnson would have to resign, says Tory leader – Newspaper





LONDON: A top British Tory broke ranks on Sunday to call for Prime Minister Boris Johnsons to resign if it is proven he has broken government rules on funding a lavish overhaul of his Downing Street apartment. The call from Douglas Ross, leader of the Conservatives in Scotland, came as new opinion polls showed the ruling parties at the top of the main opposition Labor Party had been wiped out, ahead of Britain’s local elections in Thursday. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said the Conservative Party took a powerful election commission investigation into apartment finance seriously, but dismissed the allegations as sheer gossip. He told Sky News TV that Johnson had been very clear about paying for the redecoration himself, although Labor and others have stressed he has not responded if the bill is secretly paid by an initially party donor. Support for the Conservatives has taken a hit Raab also said he had no idea whether the prime minister sought help from Tory donors to pay for his childcare and personal trainer, as reported by The Sunday Times. The newspaper quoted a donor who said, “I don’t mind paying for fliers, but I don’t want to be asked to pay to literally wipe the buttocks of prime ministers’ babies. The Election Commission said on Wednesday it was opening an investigation into the redecoration, which could potentially involve police, after Johnson and her fiance allegedly raised a bill approaching $ 280,000. Ross was asked on BBC television whether the Prime Minister should step down if he was in breach of the ministerial code. Of course, replied the Scottish Conservative, who is trying to build party support in Scotland against separatist parties in Thursday’s election. I think people expect the highest standards from those in the highest office in the country, which is why I think people are looking at the investigations that are currently underway and waiting for responses, Ross said. The Election Commission is investigating whether party donations have been legally declared, and Downing Street itself has launched two polls in the renovation. Johnson on Thursday dismissed the feud as a farrago of nonsense, but new opinion polls suggest repeated workers’ attacks on government crackdowns are starting to bear fruit. A Focaldata survey for the Sunday Times said the Tories’ strong lead had been wiped out and their UK-wide support now stood at 40 percent, just one point above Labor. Another poll by Opinium said the Tories’ lead fell from 11 points to five, with the Johnson party registering 42% for Labors 37pc. Johnson tried to take back the election initiative with a comment in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, calling for tougher action on drug criminals and on a wave of dog thefts. Posted in Dawn on May 3, 2021

