Center removes all bottlenecks to launch Sukkur-Hyderabad highway project – Journal





KARACHI: The federal government has removed all financial and technical obstacles on the way to the construction of the 306 kilometer long Sukkur-Hyderabad highway, which is described as the biggest project in the development package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Sindh last month.

A recent meeting of the Public-Private Partnerships Authority chaired by Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar addressed several topics, including the Sukkur-Hyderabad highway project which was facing problems for to take off.

With the new development, according to sources, the project could officially be launched in the current month for new procedures.

Mr Umer in a tweet said: Today chaired the meeting of the public-private partnership authority where we authorized the fund for the sustainability gap and the transaction structure for the highway project Sukkur Hyderabad. This highway will be the biggest project in the Sindh development package announced by the PM.

The 306 km long highway is part of the PMs Rs446bn Sindh development program

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the development said the project envisions the construction of a 306-kilometer-long, six-lane, green-field, controlled-access, six-lane highway on a build-operate-transfer basis ( BOT) at a cost of 191 billion rupees.

The federal government intends to supplement with capital and operational VGF [Viability Gap Fund], the financial viability and bankability of the project, said the source citing the financial and technical details of the project.

The construction period of the projects is three years, of which six months are financial close and the concession period is 25 years. The project is expected to be financed by a debt ratio of 70:30 after deduction of the Pakistani government share in the VGF capital of the project. The project is expected to provide an equity IRR of 17% [internal rate of return] to the investor while generating NHA [National Highway Authority] revenue share amounting to Rs127 billion, he said.

He said that since the project was proposed to be financed on a BOT basis, all significant risks associated with the construction and operation of the Sukkur-Hyderabad highway, including the organization of finances, would remain with the sector. private, except change of law and political risk.

It would be the biggest project under the Sindh development package announced by the prime minister in April, he said and added that his business feasibility study as well as the structure of the transaction had been approved with many high hopes that it would be launched on the market in May 2021.

On April 16, Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled a historic development program worth 446 billion rupees to develop the backward areas of Sindh, led by PPP, through power supply, irrigation projects. , sport and communication.

The package includes the restoration of 200,000 acres of agricultural land, the modernization of 14 passport offices, the construction of the Nai Gaj dam to irrigate about 28,800 acres, the Sukkur-Hyderabad highway of 306 kilometers, the gas supply of 160 villages and 30,000 new annual electricity connections in neglected neighborhoods.

Under this package, 52 billion rupees would be spent on supplying electricity and gas to disadvantaged areas and Rohri; and Hyderabads stations would be modernized. The federal government also decided to complete the Nai Gaj dam project after the Sindh government refused to do its part. Likewise, some 100,000 young people in 14 preferred districts would receive vocational training; and sports facilities would be developed for the benefit of 130,000 young people, including 35,000 women.

The package would also ensure the introduction of 3G and 4G internet services for 3.7 million people and fiber optic connectivity for 1.2 million people.

An official familiar with the design details of the Sukkur-Hyderabad highway, meanwhile, said the highway was proposed to be a high-speed toll road for efficient and safe transportation, which would start from the Hyderabad end of the Karachi-Hyderabad M-9 highway and terminate at the start of the Naro channel of the Sukkur-Multan highway, M-5.

Project alignment goes through Jamshoro, Tando Adam, Hala, Shahdadpur, Nawabshah, Moro, Dadu, Naushehro Feroze, Mehrabpur, Rasoolpur, Larkana, Khairpur and Sukkur, he added.

Posted in Dawn on May 3, 2021

