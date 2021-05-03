Government plans to launch ration card system: CM – Journal





PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the provincial government plans to launch a ration card system on the analogy of the Sehat card system to provide free rations to vulnerable segments of society.

Under the ration card system, a monthly ration will be provided to deserving and needy families at their doorstep, according to a statement released here on Sunday.

The chief minister said the initiative would prove to be an important step in realizing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of a welfare state.

He expressed these views by speaking to a delegation of women members of the provincial assembly who called him and discussed with him issues related to the public welfare initiatives of the provincial government and the issues facing the provincial governments. women of the province.

Mahmood Khan says program will materialize Prime Minister’s vision for welfare state

The delegation was led by the Chair of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, MPA Sumaira Shams.

Addressing the delegation, the Chief Minister said that the pro-people government always thinks of the poor and takes practical steps for their well-being.

The women members of the assembly briefed the Chief Minister on matters of public interest in their respective fields.

The Chief Minister assured them that priority measures would be taken to resolve all their legitimate problems.

He said a special parliamentary party meeting would be called soon after the upcoming Eid to devise a strategy to address all of these issues.

He also gave direction to the heads of the relevant departments on site to address some of the urgent public issues identified by the AMP women.

The chief minister said that the role of women in MPAs was of vital importance in solving public problems. He assured them that they would be integrated at all levels.

He said the government was working on a comprehensive plan to strengthen the health service delivery system on a solid foundation. He added that work was underway to set up large hospitals in the four regions of the province as part of a public-private partnership.

The chief minister said that with the establishment of such hospitals, quality health facilities would be made available to the people of the province at the local level and the burden of patients on tertiary care hospitals would be reduced.

He said work was underway on a project worth Rs 9 billion for the renovation of all the hospitals at the district headquarters in the province. He added that the project would be completed within the next two years.

The chief minister said that despite a difficult financial situation due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, the government would not compromise on public welfare programs in next year’s budget.

He added that the greatest possible relief would be given to the poor strata of society in the budget.

He urged AMP women to play their role in educating the population about the implementation of coronavirus SOPs in their respective areas.

Posted in Dawn on May 3, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos