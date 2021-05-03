Gottlieb says cases will drop, vaccinations accomplish monumental





New cases of Covid-19 are down sharply across the United States as millions of people get vaccinated every day, fueling optimism that the country could have avoided the outbreak of infections plaguing the United States. other parts of the world and is finally turning the corner towards what was one of the worst epidemics in the world.

On Saturday, the 7-day average of new daily cases fell to below 50,000 for the first time since October and is down 17% from the previous week, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. Hospitalizations and deaths from the disease are also on the decline.

Cases are decreasing as more Americans get vaccinated. To date, more than 100 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or nearly a third of the population. About 146 million people, or 44% of the population, have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Sunday that the sharp drop in new Covid-19 cases in the United States is likely to continue, predicting a “relatively calm summer in terms of the spread of coronavirus “.

“Look, the situation in the United States continues to improve, and I think in the coming weeks we’re going to see an acceleration in the decline in cases,” Gottlieb said on CBS News’s “Face the Nation”.

The doctor credited the mass vaccination campaign that began under President Donald Trump and continued under President Joe Biden to the country’s ability to curb the spread of the disease.

The rate of vaccine administration has declined somewhat in recent weeks after rising for months now that most of the people most wanting to be vaccinated have had one. However, Gottlieb said continuing vaccinations, even in a slower location, would reduce transmission of the virus.

“It’s been a monumental achievement in rolling out this vaccine, getting so many Americans vaccinated and it’s going to continue,” Gottlieb said. “We will continue to get rid of it. The vaccination rate will slow down in the coming weeks. But we will continue to recruit more people as summer approaches.”

Dr Anthony Fauci, the White House pandemic adviser, suggested last week that he expected a “significant decrease in the number of infections per day and a significant decrease in all parameters, namely hospitalizations and deaths “to come in a few weeks.

The CDC revised its public health guidelines and said fully vaccinated people can attend small gatherings outside without wearing a mask.

“Today is another day when we can get back to normal before,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said during a press briefing on the announcement. “If you are fully vaccinated, things are much safer for you than for those who are not fully vaccinated.”

Biden celebrated the drop in cases, predicting that Americans might be able to reunite with friends and family to celebrate July 4.

“After a long and difficult year, this will make this Independence Day really special where we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus,” he said. he declared in March.

Cities and states have evolved at different rates in response to progress in controlling the spread of Covid-19. Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he intends to fully reopen the city on July 1, a prospect some experts have found plausible, while Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he hopes the city could open again. earlier.

The optimism spread to the stock market, where US indexes hit near record highs.

To get a feel for what might happen in the United States, Gottlieb said it might be useful to take a look at heavily vaccinated San Francisco.

“About 71% of people in San Francisco have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 47% have been fully immunized. They have about 20 cases per day. They have about 20 people who have been hospitalized,” Gottlieb said.

“They have significantly reduced Covid in this city, and this is largely the result of the vaccination,” he added.

Using financial terms, Gottlieb suggested that the gains from immunization were “locked in” and “fairly sustainable.”

“We are entering warmer months, when this is going to create a safety net against the spread of the coronavirus, and therefore we are blocking these gains,” Gottlieb said.

More than 577,000 people have died in the United States from Covid-19 and more than 32 million have been infected. During the period of December and January, public health authorities reported on average more than 200,000 new infections per day.

Although the health situation appears to be on the cusp of normalcy in the United States, it is worsening in other countries with fewer resources. In India, daily new cases surpassed 400,000 on Saturday, a record high.

Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a contributor to CNBC and is a member of the board of directors of Pfizer, genetic testing startup Tempus, health technology company Aetion Inc., and biotech company Illumina. He is also co-chair of the Healthy Sail Panel for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean.

