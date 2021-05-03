Connect with us

Biden put Xi Jinping in the hot seat in his first speech to Congress

Having almost been in office for 100 days as US president, Biden gave his first speech to Congress last Wednesday, spending a lot of time providing an account of his relationship with Xi Jinping and the need to deal with the threat from Beijing. . Obviously, in order to drive his national policies such as the $ 2 trillion infrastructure, he intended to put Xi on the spot.

The theme of his speech was crisis and opportunity. First, he spoke about rebuilding the nation, hoping it would win the race in the 21st century. Then he mentioned China, repeating what he had said in a previous interview about his private chat sessions with Xi of nearly 24 hours in total during which he had clearly and definitively expressed to Xi that the States -United would not blink in the event of encroachment on any country, nor would it turn its back on its allies. He also told Xi that the United States would welcome the dispute, while preserving its great military influence in the Indo-Pacific region, which is not provocative, but rather mitigating, and that he would watch over the interests. Americans, opposing unfair trade practices such as government subsidies and theft of intellectual property.

He also said that Xi, like other dictators, believed that 21st century democracies would fail to compete with autocracies because it takes a long time for different stakeholders in a democracy to reach consensus.

All this, in his first address to Congress, had appeared as a platitude unrelated to his decision plan. However, on closer inspection, one will discover that Biden is indeed a cunning old fox. So-called diplomacy is in fact an extension of national policies; his harangue on diplomacy is in fact made to drive national policies. Since taking office, Biden has rolled out a number of contentious plans ranging from immigration and population policy to trillion dollar infrastructure to raising taxes for the rich and the big. companies, which are hardly possible to materialize as expected with its current popularity. rating. Therefore, he capitalized on Xi and the Chinese threat theory to drive his domestic policy.

The reason he kept saying China is catching up is because he wanted the Americans to feel the threat. To make Americans and Congress aware of the crisis, he repeated what Xi had said about the competition developed between autocracies and democracies. As long as Americans recognize that there is a powerful enemy / rival catching up, they will dispel the prejudices and stay together. Only under such circumstances can the United States rise to the challenge posed by China, possibly gain the upper hand in the struggle with China, concern itself with human rights and freedom, and safeguard the interests of the United States and its allies. Positioning Beijing as a huge threat and making it clear that we must not remain reluctant in the face of China’s violation of human rights and freedom is to the liking of Democratic leftists and Republican right-hangers. which is much more effective in fostering consensus between the two parties than shooting him. on how to rebuild America.

Click here for Chinese version

