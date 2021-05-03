Punjab switches all brick kilns to zigzag technology





Islamabad: The prime minister’s special assistant on climate change Mailk Amin Aslam revealed on Sunday that all brick kilns in Punjab province, which accounted for a significant share of the suffocating air pollution, had been moved to the Zigzag technology, a measure that will go a long way in alleviating the woes of air pollution.

A total of 7,896 traditional, smog-fueled fossil-fuel brick kilns across Punjab province were converted in six months to environmentally-smart zig-zag technology that helps cut 60 carbon emissions breathtaking. percent and save energy by 30 percent, the prime minister’s assistant said, according to a press release released here by the Climate Change Ministry.

Malik Amin Aslam, who has been instrumental in this change, said: “This is indeed an important step that the government of Punjab has taken in such a short time to tackle skyrocketing air pollution in the province.

All other provinces, where air pollution has become one of the leading causes of premature death and various health illnesses, should also follow suit to combat environmental degradation and protect public health, he urged.

There are around 20,000 traditional brick kilns in the country, which mainly use coal, rubber and shoe soles as fuel, emitting deadly carbon emissions into the atmosphere. Most are located around urban areas and contribute significantly to air pollution.

The country’s brick industry is highly unregulated and uncoordinated, but accounts for around 1.5% of gross domestic product.

Malik Amin Aslam said traditional brick production consists of hand-made bricks, which are fired in Fixed Chimney Trench Kilns (FCBTK), a brick firing technology widely used in South Asia, classified as the most contaminating techniques for the production of bricks, resulting in a myriad of negative social and environmental effects, including air pollution, climate change, cardio-respiratory diseases, impacts on land use and deforestation.

The traditional furnace type and the fuels burned make it difficult to accurately identify the composition of air pollutants emitted by the sector, but they likely include sulfur oxides, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide (CO2), particle forms (PM), including black carbon and other compounds released by burning coal and other fuels, he said.

The PM assistant further pointed out that carbon black (a major component of brick kiln soot) is produced as a result of the incomplete combustion of fossil fuels and biomass. In addition, it is known for its impact of global warming on the climate that is 460 to 1500 times stronger than CO2.

When accumulated on ice and snow, black carbon is so harmful that it has increased both atmospheric warming and increased the rate of melting, and therefore poses a threat to glaciers in the north of the country, a he explained.

However, melting glaciers reduce the availability of water in the dry season and exacerbate the risk of glacial lake overflow flooding, while increased climate variability and changes in rainfall and monsoon regimes could threaten security. food and water in the area, as well as changing the frequency of landslides and floods, Malik Fit points out Amin.

He said that given the context, efforts have been made to introduce the zigzag technology to alleviate the problems of not only black carbons causing the problem of black smog, but also the overall air pollution in the country. as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for a clean green Pakistan.

“The government of the day has adopted brick kilns based on zig-zag technology because they help fight air pollution, save public lives and protect the environment. In addition, these new ovens running on zigzag technology offer hope as they are environmentally friendly and make a solid business case. », Underlined Malik Amin.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos