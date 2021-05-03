Imran Khan government wants to introduce electronic voting due to repeated defeats in polls, Pak leader says





ANI | Updated: May 3, 2021 9:16 IST

Narowal [Pakistan], May 3 (ANI): Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) general secretary Ahsan Iqbal criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, saying Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants to introduce electronic voting because it has repeatedly faced election defeat. Speaking to mediapersons here, Iqbal said electronic voting was “yet another drama” staged by the ruling PTI to rig the election, Geo News reported. “The PTI has not thought about introducing electoral reforms in the past three years, but suddenly came up with the idea of ​​electronic voting after being repeatedly defeated in the partial polls,” Iqbal said. partial of Karachi proved that the PML-N is the only successful party in Sindh. The people of Karachi are with the PML-N, “Opposition leader said Imran Khan” could not dare ” dissolving the assembly, shouting at the prime minister, said he seemed to enjoy a picnic instead of running a government. Qbal’s comments come after Khan made an offer to the government. opposition to sit down with the government and make electoral reforms, stressing that technology is the only solution to allegations of rigged elections, Geo News reported.

Qadir Khan Mandokhail of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) emerged victorious in the NA-249 by-election in Karachi by a margin of 16,156 votes, according to provisional results released early Friday. by the recently banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) candidate Mufti Nazeer Ahmed Kamalvi, who won 11,125 votes, Dawn reported citing unofficial results. The PTI and PML-N rejected the results of the by-election. Federal Minister of Navigation and Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said it was “obvious that the crooked PPP and the provincial electoral commission were hand in hand in this mess!” “In an election held in Pakistan’s largest city, with a very low turnout, 8 hours later, all the candidates cry foul except one who was nowhere in the race!” PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said the election was stolen by “only a few hundred votes”. “Election stolen from the PMLN by only a few hundred votes. ECP must withhold results from one of Even if not, this victory will be temporary and Insha’Allah will return to PMLN soon, “she tweeted. The seat of NA-249 had become vacant after Faisal Vawda resigned from the PTI due to his dual nationality controversy and became a senator. (ANI)

