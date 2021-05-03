Report, Mr. Jokowi! Quarter I-2021 still looks like a recession …





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesia’s economic recession is expected to continue into the first quarter of 2021. However, it is likely that in the second quarter of 2021, Indonesia has “passed” the recession test. The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) will release data on Indonesia’s economic growth for the first quarter of 2021 on May 5, 2021. The market consensus gathered by CNBC Indonesia estimates that gross domestic product (GDP) over of the first three months of this year will experience a contraction or negative growth of 0.87% compared to the same period the previous year (from year to year/ yoy). Institution QtQ economic growth (%) Year-on-year economic growth (%) Economic growth (%yoy) Danamon Bank -1.85 -1.63 3.43 CIMB Niaga -0.02 0.2 – Maybank Indonesia -0.99 -0.78 4.2 ING – -1 – Danareksa Research Institute -1.24 -1.03 3.85 Standard charter -1.39 -1.18 – BCA -0.04 -0.87 – UOB – -0.6 – Permata Bank -1.09 -0.87 – Mandiri Bank -0.53 -0.32 4.43 Mirae Asset -1.72 -1.5 3.85 Moody’s Analytics – 1.9 – Bahana Sekuritas – -0.85 – MEDIAN -1.09 -0.87 3.85 In the last three quarters of 2020, Indonesia’s GDP has consistently grown negatively. If this continues in the first quarter of 2021, it will be the third time in a row. In fact, the contraction of GDP for two consecutive quarters has already entered the definition of a recession. This means that Indonesia is still trapped in the “chasm” of the recession until the start of this year. Corona virus pandemic (Coronavirus disease 2019/ Covid-19) is still a burden on the country’s economy. It is true that the situation has improved with the introduction of vaccines and social distancing. But that doesn’t mean that the virus that originally raged in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, People’s Republic of China, is already gone. The Ministry of Health reported that the number of positive corona patients in Indonesia as of May 2, 2021 was 1,667,274 people. Increase of 4,394 people compared to the previous day. Over the past 14 days (April 19-May 2, 2021), the average addition of new patients has been 5,209 people per day. It has increased from the previous 14-day average of 5,007 people per day. Therefore, the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is still implementing the Policy of Enforcement of Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM). While there is a bit of relaxation at each step, there are still restrictions here and there. Therefore, the pandemic prevented the activities and mobility of populations from returning to normal until the first quarter of 2021. Data quotes Covid-19 Community Mobility Report Google output, +62 residents have even more #dirumahaja activity. Meanwhile, the level of visits to various locations is still below pre-pandemic conditions. So don’t be surprised if Indonesia is still trapped in an economic recession. Next page -> Recession End this quarter!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos