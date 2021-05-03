A panacea for the eradication of poverty





LAHORE: Global economic indicators show that so far the coronavirus has reduced global economic growth at an annualized rate of -4.5% to 6.0% in the last fiscal year, with a slight recovery from 2.5 at 5.2% forecast for the year 2021. Similarly, statistics from the World Trade Organization (WTO) reveal that world trade would have fallen by 5.3% in 2020, but should grow by 8.0% in 2021. Including the United States, COVID-19 has so far spread to more than 200 countries, negatively affecting global economic growth as a whole, beyond anything that has been experienced for nearly of a century.

The large, gigantic, digital economies, accounting for 60% of global economic activity, would operate below their expected potential production levels, at least until 2024. The recently released International Labor Organization (ILO) findings in various reviews, indicate that 95 million people world entered extreme poverty in 2020, while 80 million people worldwide remained undernourished, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

However, the situation in Pakistan was able to avoid turning into a serious crisis thanks to the cautious policies of the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf over the past year.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s results-oriented efforts and initiatives have started to yield positive results, and his strong policies are not only pulling the country out of financial, social and political crises, but also eradicating poverty from the country. .

The prime minister recently said in Lahore that over the past six years poverty in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been significantly reduced under the PTI government. He also explained the biggest project currently in preparation: a direct subsidy to the poor, which would be provided to poor families.

He said 100% of family data statistics had been received so far. The prime minister, while responding to critics, who question his government’s plans to establish the country on the lines of Riyasat-e-Madina (Medina state), said it would take time, but promised Pakistan was going in the right direction.

To eradicate poverty in the country, the government has launched a historic emergency cash program through direct cash transfers to underprivileged women, amid the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has praised the PTI government, while forecasting a recovery in the Pakistani economy during fiscal year 2021-2022. In a report titled Policy Measures by Countries, an IMF official said that a gradual recovery was seen in the Pakistani economy during fiscal year 2021-2022, as the government made serious efforts to reopen the economy. ‘economy.

The report highlighted the positive steps taken by the PTI government to contain the spread of COVID-19. According to the report, since April 2020, the federal government, in coordination with all provinces, has gradually eased the lockdown, allowing low-risk industries to return to work and small retail stores to reopen with the implementation of procedures. operating standards (SOPs).

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Poverty Reduction and Social Security, President of BISP, Dr Sania Nishtar, said that at present the emergency cash program is providing 12,000 rupees each to over 15 million deserving families (women).

The PTI government, since 2018, has played an impressive role in reducing poverty in the country through various initiatives, relief plans and coordinated efforts, she added.

The government has taken urgent and special initiatives to support the needy and poor sections of society.

A relief program worth Rs 1.2 trillion has been announced by the federal government, which is currently being implemented, he added.

The report mentions strong actions taken by the federal government and all provincial governments to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic. These measures include the elimination of import duties on cash transfers to 6.2 million daily wage workers worth Rs 75 billion, emergency health equipment and cash transfers to more than 12 million disadvantaged families, worth 150 billion rupees.

Likewise, other initiatives include financial support to the agricultural sector and to small and medium-sized entrepreneurs (SMEs) worth Rs 100 billion in the form of bank loans, deferral of electricity bills, subsidies and various tax incentives, he revealed.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, provincial governments have also implemented supportive fiscal measures, consisting of cash subsidies to daily paid workers and low-income households, the IMF report added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos