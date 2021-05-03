No, Boris is not leading an attack on the truth

Writer and journalist Peter Oborne must be feeling pretty smug right now. The central claim of his new book, The assault on the truth – that Boris Johnson is a big fat liar and his pants are on fire according to the illustration on the cover – is apparently confirmed by a news cycle dominated by stories of the Prime Minister’s pigs.

Yet in some ways Oborne is an unlikely bearer of such claims. Or it would have been a few years ago. He was once a creature of the British establishment, having traveled effortlessly through his relays, from the old boarding school in Cambridge and, after a sojourn in the city, to plum positions in the conservative-leaning press. There have been passages to Telegraph and Evening standard, a contribution to the Spectatorand columns in the Daily mail and the Telegraph.

He has always leaned toward moralism and decline, denouncing the behavior of today’s public office holders for falling below the standards of their Victorian ancestors. But it seemed to help him. His political commentary was often sharp and insightful, especially during the New Labor years, when he listened well to the systematic deceptions of the administration obsessed with public relations and Tony Blair’s spin-offs. Indeed, The triumph of the political class – his 2007 analysis of an uprooted party political system in which self-promotion trumps public duty – remains excellent work. Not much has apparently changed for much of the 2010s other than a very public situation. Departure of Telegraph in 2015. Oborne was perhaps a less sharp commentator. But then again, he was less at odds with the Conservative governments of the day than he was with previous Labor. He may have supported Brexit, but he also admired Theresa May, who rigged Brexit. And, in 2018, it was still renting Boris Johnson, “ in principle ”, for resigning from the cabinet in protest against the May Brexit deal. Oborne wrote that Johnson had “a sharp political mind with remarkable eloquence as a speaker and writer.” He “could have become one of Britain’s most respected foreign secretaries.”

But then, in 2019, everything changed. Oborne saw the light. Or at least started reading the Guardian. Suddenly he was a relentless adversary Brexit, from which only economic devastation could result. He now hated Boris Johnson, ‘a man without values’, who suddenly turned into ‘Britain’s worst foreign minister’. And he was now disappointed with those who voted for Johnson, many of whom were simply “bigots.” This longtime Tory had apparently changed his coat. The assault on the truth is a product of this apparent about-face. Despite the mention of The Donald in its shrill subtitle, Boris Johnson, Donald Trump and the emergence of a new moral barbarism, this is above all an excoriation of the Johnson’s Brexit government and its Vote Leave destroyer gang. It is an attempt to take him down, to lay bare the extent of his lie and the media complicity to allow Team Johnson to get away with it.

Oborne’s moralism and declinism persist in his new incarnation, but in a hyperbolic form. Moralism now cries out condemnation. And Declineism turned into Apocalypticism. Oborne, like many others, is convinced that he is living in end-time politics. Johnson and the cuckoo-shaped Vote Leave cabal that began to nestle in the Conservative Party, “usually lying, fabricating and distorting the facts,” Oborne writes. They are waging a “ fundamental attack on the values ​​and institutions that [have] ruled Britain for centuries ”. No, they really are, he insists, furiously waving his Repent Now! cupboard. “ The standards of truth, I will prove it, collapsed the exact moment Boris Johnson and his associates entered 10 Downing Street in the early afternoon of July 24, 2019. ” And does he prove it? Barely.

Yes, Johnson and Co have misled, exaggerated, and said things that are not true. You would be hard pressed to find a UK government that hasn’t. Still, Oborne goes ahead and provides a litany of examples. There was a time when Johnson said Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn wanted to abolish the armed forces, when poor Corbyn said no such thing. And when he compared Corbyn’s promise to raise the higher rate of income tax to Stalin’s murderous persecution of the Kulaks, which consisted in “ destroying history and language, and insulting all the victims of Stalin ”. But does this really mark such a departure from “standards of truth”? Does Johnson equate Corbyn’s Tax-the-Rich shtick with Stalin’s murderous persecution of rich peasants, worse than the constant comparison of Brexit and Johnson’s electoral victories to the rise of the Nazis? Were Johnson’s electoral untruths worse than Labor’s, including the far-fetched claim that the Tories were plotting to sell the NHS in US trade talks?

Somewhere deep down, Oborne must know that this determination to portray the Johnson government as a borderline satanic is a little bonkers. He surely realizes that Team Johnson didn’t really go to Full Nietzsche and ushered in a new “epistemological universe” in which truth is just an effect of power. After all, 15 years ago the same Peter Oborne wrote The rise of political lies, in which he criticized New Labor and Blair … for lying, fabricating and distorting the facts. How does that line up with his current claim that the standards of revealing the truth collapsed “ just as Boris Johnson and his associates walked into 10 Downing Street ”? He finds a questionable way out of his hole, claiming that if Blair’s lie paved the way for Johnson’s lie, Blair was a better class of liars. ‘As a liar [Johnson] cannot be compared to Tony Blair. [Johnson] never needed a noble justification to lie. He usually lies, with impunity and without conscience ”. To imply that Blair, questionable file in hand, lied in good conscience will be a cold comfort to those whose lives have been destroyed by his warmongering.

Oborne’s take on Johnson’s alleged catalysts in the media is equally short-sighted. “Much of political journalism,” he writes, “has become the putrid public face of a corrupt government”. “ In exchange for access and information (largely false), ” he continues, “ the political media [are] report a pro-government story ”. It even adds a hint of standard left-wing conspiracism. “The truth was that the barons of the press were determined to install the troika of Johnson, Gove and Cummings in Downing Street.” It is certainly true that some newspapers (the Daily mail, the Sun, the Telegraph and in a lesser extent, Time) have tended to follow a largely pro-conservative and pro-Brexit line. But to suggest that Johnson, let alone Brexit, was easily flown by overly sympathetic media requires a huge pair of blinders. If Oborne stepped back and looked past a few newspaper headlines with declining circulation, he would see that anti-Johnson and anti-Brexit sentiment was – and still is – dominant among our media and cultural elites.

Think of the anti-Boris, anti-Brexit spleen, which blames Covid, evacuated daily in the Guardian or the Financial Times. Think of the wide range of broadcast media often denigrating Brexit and Boris, from parts of the BBC to Channel 4 and LBC. Think of the “Tory Scum” echo chamber of social media, especially Twitter. And also think of the broader anti-conservative and anti-Brexit cultural sensitivity of film, television, the arts, publishing and academia. Johnson may have gained political power through Brexit. But he did not gain cultural power. It still rests firmly on those who experienced Brexit and then Johnson’s electoral victory as a challenge to their hegemony. What’s this The assault on the truth is so wrong. Johnson and the Brexit vote he took to power have not escaped criticism. They have been subjected to its most vitriolic form over and over again, as we are seeing right now. Johnson is regularly called a liar. Brexit Britain is constantly presented as racist and xenophobic crap. Even the toll of the pandemic is being thrown out of Johnson’s door. Versions of these messages are sent to us on social media platforms. They inform the television drama. And they to win literary prizes. This is why Oborne’s claim that Johnson is leading an attack on the truth is not a glimpse. It’s a massive cliché, repeated ad nauseum by every well thinking looking for applause, retweets or even a book deal.

From its current perch to Byline Times, Oborne wonders, rhetorically, why The assault on truth has garnered some criticism from the conservative-leaning press supporting Brexit. Yes, it could be a conspiracy to hide Johnson’s misdeeds from the plebs. But more likely, it’s because Oborne’s voice isn’t interesting anymore. It is now a mundane part of an elite choir, determined to disparage all aspects of contemporary post-Brexit Britain. In some ways, then, Oborne didn’t abandon the establishment in 2019. He simply recognized the need to feel at home in his new post-Brexit version, which now encircles Johnson’s shrinking gang of intruders from the Brexit. Maybe Oborne doesn’t realize it yet, but far from telling the truth to power in 2019, he’s started to collude with it.