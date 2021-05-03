Turkish inflation likely rose for a seventh month as the lira slipped





Find out what drives the global economy and what it means for policymakers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. register here Turkish inflation likely accelerated for a seventh month in April, as a weak lira and rising global energy prices compounded the impact of a low base a year ago. Data due Monday will show consumer prices rose 17.3% annually, down from 16.2% the month before, according to the median estimate from a Bloomberg survey of 16 analysts, all of whom predicted acceleration. Inflation slowed in April 2020 as the intensifying pandemic led to cheaper oil and slowing economies. Key ideas The upward trend in inflation leaves new central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu little leeway to adopt the interest rate cuts sought by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who supports the unorthodox view that high interest rates drive up prices. Kavcioglu is the fourth head of Turkey’s central bank since 2018, with his predecessor sacked by Erdogan after overseeing a 200 basis point hike in the benchmark. He left rates unchanged at his first monetary policy meeting, but withdrew his promise to provide further tightening. Breeding Inflation forecasts last week, former bank professor Kavcioglu pledged to maintain a firm position with “determination and patience”. Despite its positive market comments, the lira has weakened more than 12% against the dollar since it arrived in the bank on March 20. What economists say The central bank’s expectations for a spike in inflation in April, staying above 16% until the third quarter and falling to 12.2% by the end of the year are “in line with our trajectory. forecasting, ”said Yarkin Cebeci, a London-based economist. JPMorgan Chase & Co. wrote in a note. JPMorgan sees inflation at 13.4% in the last quarter and the next key interest rate cut in September. Morgan Stanley analysts, including Alina Slyusarchuk and Andrea Masia in London, expect price growth to rise. “We don’t see any easing and therefore have the policy rate on hold until” the fourth quarter, they said in a note. “We expect inflation to accelerate to 18.7% in April and stay around 19% through the summer” due to the lira’s decline and other pressures. The next central bank rate meeting is scheduled for May 6. Kavcioglu told Bloomberg in his first interview after being appointed that he did not approve of a prejudiced approach to MPC in April and / or the following months, that a rate cut would be implemented immediately. He pledged to offer a positive real rate after adjusting for inflation and to maintain a restrictive policy until the bank’s 5% inflation target is reached. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos