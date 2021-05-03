Senior US diplomat: China acts more repressively and aggressively | News on border disputes





According to Antony Blinken, the objective of the United States is not to contain China but to maintain the rules-based international order.

An increasingly powerful China challenges the world order, acting more repressively at home and more aggressively abroad as it tests its growing influence, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. interview on American television. What we have witnessed in recent years is that China is acting more repressively at home and more aggressively abroad. It’s a fact, Blinken said in an interview with CBS 60 Minutes on Sunday. The top diplomat in the United States said China is behaving more and more in a contradictory manner, but asked if Washington is heading towards a military confrontation with Beijing, Blinken replied: It is deeply against the interests of the United States. China and the United States, to get there. , or even to move in that direction. Biden identified competition with China as his administration’s biggest foreign policy challenge. In his first speech to Congress last Wednesday, he pledged to maintain a strong U.S. military presence in the Indo-Pacific and to spur technological development in the United States. Biden said he told Chinese President Xi Jinping that in competing to be the dominant power of the 21st century, we welcome competition and we do not seek conflict. Blinken arrived in London on Sunday for a meeting of G7 foreign ministers where China is one of the issues on the agenda. During the 60-minute interview, Blinken said China is the only country in the world that has the military, economic and diplomatic capacity to undermine or challenge the rules-based order we hold dear. heart and which we are determined to defend. Our goal is not to contain China, to hold it back, to keep it on the ground; it is to uphold this rules-based order that China is challenging. Tensions between Washington and Beijing have grown in recent years over issues ranging from trade to human rights, including what Washington has described as genocide against the mostly Muslim Uyghurs in far western Xinjiang. , the crackdown on pro-democracy politicians and activists in Hong Kong and the Autonomous Island of Taiwan. Last month, Blinken said the United States was concerned about China’s aggressive actions against Taiwan and warned that it would be a big mistake for anyone to try to change the status quo in the Western Pacific by force. The United States has a long-standing commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to ensure that the island has the ability to defend itself and to maintain peace and security in the western Pacific, Blinken said. Taiwan has complained in recent months about repeated Chinese Air Force missions near the island, which China claims to be its own.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos