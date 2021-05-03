Democrats Seek Narrow Path to Bring Drug Costs Donald Trump Chuck Schumer Iowa Pharma Polls





President Joe Bidens’ call to allow Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices has spurred Democrats on a politically popular idea they have been pushing for nearly 20 years to meet with frustration.

But they still do not have a clear path to enact legislation. That’s because a small number of Democrats remain concerned about the government’s price restrictions on drug companies.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will need every Democratic vote in a tightly divided Congress. Otherwise, Democrats may have to settle for a compromise that strayed from their goal. Or they could address the issue in the 2022 midterm elections.

There is a way, said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., One of Pelosi’s lieutenants. But there is also a challenge, and the challenge is that we have extremely thin margins.

It’s not over yet, Welch continued. We have a president and a speaker, but the pharmacy is very powerful. Pharma is a nickname for the industry and for its main lobbying group, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA.

The industry has thwarted President Donald Trump’s multidimensional efforts to limit his pricing power. Even though Trump took office accusing the drug makers of getting away with the murder “and swearing he would end it, companies emerged from his tenure with just a few nicks and cuts.

The industry lobby group PhRMA is considered one of Washington’s most qualified operators. Its mission: to preserve a clause in the 2003 law that created the Medicare pharmaceutical benefit prohibiting the government from interfering in price negotiations between drug manufacturers and insurers. This was passed before the $ 1,000 pills became an old hat.

PhRMA CEO Stephen Ubl notified after Biden’s speech to Congress last week that the industry was prepared to defend its prerogatives. Giving the government the power to arbitrarily set the price of drugs is not the right approach, he said in a statement arguing that it would stifle innovation. Such measured language belies the influence of the group. He is generally among the top five spenders in lobbying in Washington and in networking with allied groups in the states.

I don’t think anyone is fully prepared for the attack we’ve come to expect from PhRMA, said Margarida Jorge, campaign manager for Lower Drug Price Now, a coalition supporting Medicare negotiations. We’re going to see a much more intensive game.

Pelosi has put Medicare negotiations back on the line with the reintroduction of an ambitious bill she introduced to the House in 2019. Medicare would use an average of lower prices in other economically advanced countries to negotiate the best drugs . Companies that refused to deal would be hit with a high tax. Manufacturers of drugs that raise prices above the rate of inflation are expected to discount Medicare. Hundreds of billions of dollars potentially saved by the law would be reinvested in other health care programs. Private insurers covering people of working age would be able to guarantee Medicare prices lower.

In his speech to a joint session of Congress, Biden urged lawmakers to imagine the possibilities. The money we save, which is in the billions of dollars, can be used to strengthen the Affordable Care Act and expand Medicare benefits without costing taxpayers an extra penny, the president said. It is in our power to do so. Let’s do it now. We have talked about it enough.

But Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa urges Biden to lower his views a bit. Grassley opposes the negotiating authority for Medicare, but argues that drugmakers must pay rebates for price increases above the rate of inflation, a potential compromise. I hope the president reconsiders the liberal dream in favor of the big bipartisan victory, Grassley said.

Polls have consistently shown strong public support for allowing Medicare to negotiate. This is very important among voters’ concerns, and also strongly promised by Biden in the campaign, said policy expert John Rother, a longtime supporter of lowering drug prices. The House Energy and Trade Committee will hold a hearing on Tuesday on the matter.

One option for Pelosi and Schumer would be to merge Medicare legislation into a massive bill that delivers on the promises of Biden’s US employment plan on social programs and infrastructure. Such a vehicle appears to offer the best chance of breaking drug price limits. But the political dynamic is different in each chamber. What might work in the House may not get anywhere in the Senate.

With its 50-50 split, the Senate looks like the choke point. The overwhelming majority of Democrats are in favor of medicare negotiations, but a few are not declared.

Among them is Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey, whose office says he believes “any bill for drug prices has to offer real savings to consumers at the pharmacy counter, not just savings for the government or the government. the system as a whole.

This is going to be a heavy burden, said political expert Rother. But I don’t think you know for sure until you try it.

