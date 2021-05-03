Elections in India: Narendra Modi loses to West Bengal interim government





46 minutes later Of the image, EPA Talking about image, TMC supporters celebrate victory in West Bengal Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party lost a landslide victory in a major election in one state as the death toll from Covid rose sharply. In the campaign, the BJP was keen to win over the government of West Bengal, but the government was easily retained by its predecessor, Mamata Banerjee, who sharply criticized Mr. Modi. Mr Modi has long been accused of focusing on the elections instead of focusing on the coronavirus outbreak. Elections were also held in the states of Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, as well as in the territory of Pondicherry. Modi’s party retained power in the government of northeastern Assam, but failed to secure a major victory elsewhere. On the 10th consecutive day, the number of people infected per day continued to reach 300,000. As of Monday, more than 360,000 new Covid-19 infections had been reported, with 3,417 killed. India promised another daily death toll on Sunday, killing 3,689 people. The hospital is in the process of being equipped with patient beds and oxygen. Many Indians take to social media where they don’t ask if anyone can help their loved ones. The campaign and the vote are said to have led to the extraordinary growth of Covid in the country. Mr Modi and his minister of state for public speech have spoken out for decades in the state of West Bengal, accusing them of focusing on the elections rather than the Covid-19 epidemic. What happened in West Bengal? With nearly all election results counted, the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, won over 200 seats in the 294 members of parliament. The election results are expected to make Ms Banerjee the next West Bengal chief minister. She is also the only female Prime Minister in India. Celebrating the victory, he said West Bengal had “saved” (redeemed) India from being elected, and said tackling the Covid-19 epidemic was his priority. Of the image, Getty Images Talking about image, Mamata Banerjee (center) has long criticized Indian Prime Minister Modi The victory was marred by the loss of his seat on the Nandigram city council won by his former councilor and his resignation from the Prime Minister’s BJP party. Ms Banerjee said she would appeal to the court to review the results of the city’s election, but it could also force her to run again to remain the city’s prime minister. The state of West Bengal – with a population of 90 million and the city of Kolkata (Calcutta) – is closely watched by election analysts in India. It is one of the few states that has never been ruled by Mr. Modi’s BJP party, known for its Hindu views. Despite its defeat in the state, the BJP won almost 80 seats, making it the most important dissent in the state government. In the 2016 election, the state won just three seats.

