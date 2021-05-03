Trump and Lujn are a relentless and redundant duo | Local News





Contrary to popular belief, former Republican President Donald Trump and US Democratic Senator Ben Ray Lujn have similar styles and a lot in common.

They keep bombarding the public with comments about what matters most to them.

His money for Lujn. Having the biggest campaign treasure is his way of downplaying challengers and crushing competitors. If a dollar is at stake, Lujn never shies away from being bossy or redundant in his solicitations.

Trump works the same way, although at 74 his fixation is different. Once a reality TV personality, Trump is more obsessed with ratings than ever, even though he’s no longer constantly on the air.

Trumps’ specialty uses scoring points to vilify his critics.

LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA, which has just recorded the lowest television ratings by far in the league’s long and distinguished history, Trump wrote in a statement last week. His RACIST diatribes are divisive, mean, insulting and humiliating. He may be a great basketball player, but he does nothing to bring our country closer together.

Comment: It looks like the pot calling the white kettle. Trump didn’t shy away from divisive, mean, insulting and humiliating rants when he made them against Maxine Waters, Megyn Kelly, Don Lemon, Ted Cruz and others. I give more names, but the boss likes me to keep my column under 1000 words.

Trump pays attention to notes from all kinds of organizations, friends and foes.

Congratulations to One America News for its tremendous audience increase. Also for their great love of the United States of America! he wrote.

Commentary: Trump values ​​the exclamation point as much as the rating point.

He also offered his expertise on how to improve the annual Hollywood TV show.

What used to be called the Oscars and are now called the Oscars, a much less prominent and elegant name had the lowest TV ratings in recorded history, even much lower than last year, which has set another record, Trump wrote in another statement. If they stick with the current ridiculous formula, it will only get worse if at all possible. Go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, change the name to ACADEMY AWARDS, don’t be so politically correct and boring, and do it right. ALSO BRING A GREAT HOST.

Comment: Trump will not impress the academy with repetitive phrases. But his argument for a charismatic host should not be ignored. Michelle Obama would be an inspired choice.

Lujn, the freshman senator from New Mexico, sends out as many statements as Trump. The difference is that every rant from Lujn and his managers is about the money.

My friends, we have to explain something. Between everything going on in Washington and Ben Rays’ work and travel, we’ve fallen behind on our fundraising goals for the first end of quarter deadline. Instead of preventing Ben Ray from doing his fundraising job, we hope to fill this shortfall with your help.

Comment: Lujns’ six-year term began in January. While he sees the need to neglect Senate work to raise funds for a campaign in 2026, he is a strong advocate for term limits.

Many of Lujns’ solicitations for money are so hokey that he would have to spend some of his campaign treasure on a speechwriter.

My friends, I will be honest. Growing up as a Head Start kid, I never expected to run for the Senate, Lujn wrote.

Comment: Since Head Start is aimed at children 5 and under, it would be a problem if any of them planned to run for the Senate.

In the same solicitation, Lujn mixed up a deceptive version of his family history.

My father was an ironworker and my mother retired from our public schools. Growing up on a small farm in New Mexico, my family didn’t have much, but we had met. I am fighting for you because you deserve to have a senator who stands up for you and supports you. Now I ask you to support me too.

Comment: Lujn failed to mention that his father was Speaker of the State House of Representatives. The influence of dads with lobbyists and donors was considerable. This allowed Ben Ray, a former blackjack dealer who had not graduated from college, to win his first political post, a $ 90,000-a-year job with the state’s Public Regulatory Commission.

Ben Ray was on his way to a seat in the United States House of Representatives and then the Senate.

If Trump was born with a gold spoon, Ben Ray had a sterling silver one.

Ringside Seat is an opinion piece on people, politics and current affairs. Contact Milan Simonich at

[email protected] or 505-986-3080.

