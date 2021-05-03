Other house Christians detained in southwest China





In Guiyang, the capital of southwest China’s Guizhou Province, new reports point to crackdowns against underground churches by the Communist Party of China (CCP) after pastor Zhang Chunlei was placed in criminal detention in March. In mid-March, Yang Kaichun and Hou Zeyanhouse church Members and residents of Anshun Town, which is 90 kilometers from Guiyang, each received 15 days of illegal administrative detention, while Huang Chen and Cai Sumei saw their homes searched by the authorities, who confiscated them. some of their property. Other house church members Chen Jianguo, Li Lin, and Li Jinzhi from Guiyang were subjected to three days’ detention as well as repeated summons and harassment by local police. Yang Aiqing, wife of imprisoned pastor Zhang Chunlei, was also illegally subpoenaed and held in handcuffs and shackles for 24 hours before being released. Handcuffs and shackles can only be applied to dangerous criminals, Chinese lawyer Sui Muqing recently told The Epoch Times. Several lawyers, including Sui, Zhu Shujin, Huang Deqi, Zhao Qingshan, traveled to Guiyang and Anshun towns to sue local police for abuse of power on behalf of affected house church members. On April 27, Sui, on behalf of Christian Chen Jianguo, filed an administrative complaint against the authorities responsible for ethnic and religious affairs and public security in Yunyan District, Guiyang City, in the Nanming District Court in Guiyang. However, Chen’s case was dismissed by the court. In fact, the CCP regime has intensified its efforts to persecute underground Christians since Chinese leader Xi Jinping became the leader in 2012.The CCP slaughtered more than 900 crosses churches in the first half of 2020 in Anhui province alone, according to Bitter Winter, a magazine on religious freedom and human rights in China. (Courtesy of Bitter Winter) On January 19, Niu Guobao, a Christian and resident of Lushan County in central China’s Henan Province, was fined 160,000 yuan (approximately $ 24,712) by the local CCP religious authority for have organized a Christmas party on December 19, 2020, according to a rights site in Chineseknown as Wei Quan Wang. All religious books and calendars were confiscated from the more than 60 party attendees, including 20 children. They said they felt intimidated by intrusive authorities, who had previously warned them against such a celebration. Read more Chinese regime burns religious books, jails believers in war on the faith On February 20, 2019, Li Juncai, pastor of the Christian church and resident of Yuanyang County, Henan Province, was detained for “obstructing the performance of his official duties” after refusing to follow orders from local authorities. to revoke the cross on top of his church and replace his religious banners with banners approved by the CCP. A few days later, the cross was forcibly demolished and the banners removed. Instead, a five-star red flag was installed in the church to meet the CCP requirements, who enforced his order throughout the country during the last years. After 22 months in detention, the pastor was sentenced to five and a half years in prison on charges such as alleged embezzlement and obstructing the performance of civil servants.

