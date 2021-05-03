KWSB official manhandled by PTI men





KARACHI:

An executive engineer from the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) filed a complaint against Pakistani MP Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faheem Khan, a local PTI leader Shamshad Khan, and about 150 others for torturing government officials. KWSB and have held them in illegal confinement.

KWSB staff have been brutalized for trying to stop members of the country’s ruling party from committing water thefts, KWSB executive engineer Irfan Ullah said, speaking to media outside the post. police station in the industrial zone.

Ironically, while representatives of the public were neither ashamed nor remorseful for breaching a public pipeline to create an illegal connection and beat up anyone who confronted them with this illegal act, law enforcement police, was reluctant to register a complaint against them. , the official told the media.

“The industrial zone police station SHO only received my complaint, they are reluctant to register a first information report (FIR) on government officials tortured, humiliated and held hostage by a leader and supporters of a political party, besides the act of water theft and obstruction of state officials, ”Irfan said.

Sharing details, the executive engineer said KWSB staff were present in Korangi for their usual duty to open the water valves when they learned that some people were present in the Nasir Jump area with an excavator. to cross the 33 inch waterline in order to extract an illegal connection.

Irfan said he and assistant engineer Kashif Syed Kashif Hussain arrived to see about 150 men and an excavator there. He said KWSB officials saw MP Faheem Khan, a local leader Shamshad Khan, overseeing work on the illegal connections.

Hussain went ahead and told the crowd to stop work, instead of showing respect for the law, Shamshad and his men started beating him. After torturing, they held Hussain hostage, Irfan said, adding that the deputy engineer was released upon intervention by the deputy from Faheem.

Irfan said he went to drop a physical battery FIR on a government agent on duty and stealing water against MP Faheem, Shamshad and their supporters, but the relevant DSP and the SHO from the police station in the industrial zone kept him waiting for hours and in the end only received a written complaint.

Irfan said officers told him he would register an FIR after consulting with senior officers.

Meanwhile, MP Faheem, commenting on the situation, said he was told that the KWSB had shut off the valve cutting off the water supply to an area in his constituency and he had visited that location. to open the valve.

Faheem had already made headlines when he appeared in a video with three PTI deputies in the viral video of Ali Haider Gilani, son of former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Ali Haider was teaching lawmakers how to waste their votes in senatorial elections. Faheem had confessed to being in the video and claimed to be Prime Minister Imran Khan’s lion.

Posted in The Express Tribune on May 3, 2021.

