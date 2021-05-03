Home goals from PM Modi propel Indias Covid-19 disaster …

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses supporters of the Bharatiya Janata party during a campaign rally in Nagrijuli, Baksa district, Assam, India on April 3, 2021 (Photo: EPA-EFE / Pranabjyoti Deka)

In an exclusive article for Daily Maverick, a veteran Indian journalist from the eastern Indian city of Chennai describes the situation in many parts of northern India as very bad if not apocalyptic to be precise. He says the south is better at the moment, although the current wave of the pandemic could arrive here at any time, too.

Dozens of Covid-19 patients die on the streets breathlessly. Hundreds of people who cry and despair looking for hospital beds to access care. Thick, continuous plumes of smoke from the funeral pyres fill the city air.

Since mid-April, the heartbreaking scenes broadcast from India’s capital New Delhi around the world have been nothing short of apocalyptic. The situation is just as bad in other parts of northern India, with heartbreaking tales of entire blocks of intensive care patients dying as oxygen supplies abruptly cut off.

The second wave of Covid-19 in India completely collapsed a fragile and underfunded health system in large parts of the country. In the last week of April, daily infections in India set a new world record in cross the 400,000 mark. The daily death toll also reached 3,645, the highest number of deaths in India in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The official number of accumulated cases in the country has now reached more than 18 million, while the total number of deaths has exceeded 200,000. Many even consider these numbers high severe undercoverage.

So what really happened? Why can’t the world’s fifth-largest economy second army and a space, nuclear and pharmaceutical superpower to start delivering something as basic as oxygen to its suffocating citizens?

There are many reasons for this sad state of affairs. Hubris, incompetence, deficient state institutions, supple media and the maniacal drive to The Hindu nationalist regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi must put the own image of its leaders above all other national priorities.

To be fair though, it’s true that the mere increase in cases, more than three times the peak numbers from the first wave of Covid-19 in 2020, appears to have simply overwhelmed the system. This was blamed on B.1.617, a highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV2, circulating at lightning speed in Indian towns and villages.

While also in 2020, in many major Indian cities like Delhi and Mumbai, hospitals were running out of beds on certain days due to increasing demand, there has never been a major shortage of vital oxygen. As the spike in cases really took hold around the first week of April, total demand for medical oxygen in India nearly doubled from 3,842 tonnes to 6,785 tonnes.

While India has three times more liquid medical oxygen available than the cumulative demand, the The real problem then was poor planning and the inability to ensure efficient transport and distribution of oxygen to hospitals and filling stations in large cities. Most of the oxygen is produced in southern and eastern India, while the high number of Covid-19 cases is found in western and northern India.

The displayed lack of political direction, however, is closely linked to PM Modis’ penchant for decision-making motivated by perceived political needs and ideological dogma rather than evidence. Since coming to power in 2014, he has also shown a deep contempt for officials and advisers who exercise independent judgment, often replacing them with party lackeys, with little experience in the matters they deal with.

For example, in November 2020, a committee of Indian parliamentarians flagged the problem of oxygen scarcity in a report tabled in parliament, which said: The pandemic has led to an unprecedented increase in demand for non-invasive oxygen cylinders. and cases of oxygen starvation. bottles in hospitals have also been reported.

All of this wise advice produced little action from the Indian government, which was busy proclaiming the virtues of Narendra Modi, a strongman in the style of Recep TayyipErdoan, Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump. There are apparently undertones of King Canute and Kim Jong Un too, evident in the way Modis ministers projected the natural ebb in Covid-19 cases after the first wave as due to advice from their grand chief.

In his address to the Davos World Economic Forum Dialogue on January 28, Modi himself pundits around the world scoffed saying that India was predicted to be the worst crown hit country around the world. It was said there would be a tsunami of corona infections in India, someone said 700-800 million Indians would be infected while others said two million Indians would die. He continued to to boast than India saved mankind from a great disaster by effectively containing the crown.

To make matters worse, the culture of sycophancy within Indian scientific and research institutions is lacking among professionals with the strength to resist political pressure within government. One indication of the lack of professionalism was the lack of efforts to systematically collect data at the local level in order to mount a calibrated response.

There have also been numerous cases of data deletion and a general lack of information integrity, even in critical areas of research. It’s no wonder, then, that no one at the top of the health care system had a clue when the second wave hit India with the ferocity of a tsunami.

At the start of the pandemic, the first signs of the state’s response to Covid-19 being on the wrong track came with the hasty imposition of a national lockdown, announced by the Prime Minister on March 24, 2020 and put into effect. works with only four hours’ notice. The lockdown, which ended the regular lives of 1.3 billion people without any preparation for contact tracing, patient detection and management, training of health workers and ensuring a supply adequate in protective equipment and oxygen.

It has also enabled millions of migrant workers, stranded in large urban centers without jobs or state support, to travel hundreds of kilometers to the safety of their villages across India. Many died on the way, from hunger, thirst or simply run over by a high-speed vehicles.

The lockdown was also imposed without consulting India’s many state governments, which are responsible for most health-related infrastructure and initiatives at the regional level. The surprise measure left them scrambling to cope with its fallout and resulted in unnecessary acrimony, when the need for teamwork was greatest.

Since the start of 2021, the triumphant narrative around the pandemic has been followed by a reckless rush to restart the economy and remove restrictions on large gatherings across the country. In other words, the policy has shifted from an extremely strict lockdown last year to a free-for-all approach since January 2021 with weddings, festivals, religious gatherings and entertainment venues in full swing.

Amid it all, India’s Election Commission announced polls in four states and one Union territory, resulting in a frenzied mob mobilization for a political campaign. Even as New Delhi has plummeted under the skyrocketing number of those infected, April 17 Modi without his mask amazed at a campaign rally in West Bengal today, in all directions, I see huge crowds of people who have witnessed such a gathering for the first time.

Later, in the last week of April, the High Court of Madras strongly criticized the Indian Election Commission for allowing political rallies during the Covid-19 pandemic and held it particularly responsible for the second wave of Covid. Your officers should probably be charged with murder, the judges observed in an unprecedented rebuke.

Worst of all has been the green light given by the Indian government eager to please its fanatic Hindu supporters to hold the Kumbh Mela. This religious gathering, normally held once every 12 years, took place a year ahead of its original schedule on the advice of astrologers. Accordingly, throughout the month of April, over nine million pious Hindus have taken a dip in the sacred river Ganges in the city of Haridwar in northern India, making it perhaps the largest super-spread of any infectious disease event in human history.

A major mitigating factor India possessed compared to many other countries battling Covid-19 was the country’s status as the world’s largest vaccine producer. This advantage was also wasted when the Indian government turned the national immunization campaign and vaccine exports into an exercise to score points above political rivals or the further enlargement of dear leader Modi.

In other words, what probably best explains the current Covid-19 disaster in India is that it is the result of a series of self-goals scored by the Indian government. Like the cytokine storm, the deadliest aspect of Covid-19, where the immune system turns against the human body itself, the Modi diet has also been shown to be the biggest handicap in the world. India in times of national crisis. DM / MC

Satya Sagar has been a journalist working in print, television and online media for the past three and a half decades with reporting experience in India and South East Asia. He has also been active on public health and human rights issues in India for the past two decades. He is currently associate editor at www.countercurrents.org.