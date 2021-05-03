Response from PDIP Jokowi to place Megawati on the BRIN steering committee





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Secretary General of the DPPPDIP Hasto Kristiyanto felt that President Joko Widodo’s decision was correct (Jokowi) places the general manager of the BPIP board of directors Megawati Soekarnoputri as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Agency for Research and Innovation (STRAND). “Research and innovation must be guided by the ideology of the nation so that Indonesia is truly sovereign, independent and proud of its cultural identity. BRIN is a new chapter for Indonesia’s progress Raya,” said Hasto said in a written statement on Monday (3/5). Hasto said Megawati was the chairman of political parties who most consistently expressed the importance of innovation and research for the advancement of the nation. In fact, he said, Mega was the figure that initiated the formation of BRIN. “He was also the initial initiator of BRIN, proposing to President Jokowi that BRIN be present to describe Indonesia’s independent politics, focusing on research for the Indonesian people, flora, fauna and technology itself. Everything is grounded in Indonesian homeland, ”Doit said. Hasto said his party fully supports Jokowi’s decision to place the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) as the infrastructure for the advancement of the nation. Moreover, he said, it was done through the mastery of science and technology by placing research and innovation as the pillars of Indonesia Berdikari. “Founding fathers such as Bung Karno and Bung Hatta were leaders of statesmen as well as good learners,” he said. “All of them place the concept of Indonesia’s progress through mastery of science and technology. The nation’s founders have a strong tradition of being good learners who prioritize research and innovation. “, he explained. BRIN chief Laksana Tri Handoko had previously confirmed that BPIP officials would fill the BRIN steering committee. “Yes, because the ideology and the direction of the country? Yes BPIP. Currently, yes. As an institution, yes. It is not a question of nobody, but the law says so. So who is the institution which supervises whom? ” Yes BPIP, it’s BPIP, ”Handoko said when asked whether the chairman of the BPIP steering committee would become the BRIN steering committee on Friday (30/4). However, Handoko avoided commenting on the news that Megawati would serve as BRIN’s board chairman. He reasoned still pending the presidential decree. “In fact, if I want to wait for the presidential decree, it already exists, but it is still entering the state press sheet. So, I want to wait for the actual details. Although in general we already know it will be a steering committee and so on, ”Handoko said. (tst / gil)

