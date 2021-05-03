Trump’s reluctance to wear a mask seems to have rubbed off on his supporters





New research has found a link between support for Donald Trump and mask-wearing behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study, published in the Eastern Economic Journal, suggests that Trump’s infrequent use of masks in public may have prompted his constituents to follow in his footsteps.

“My interest in the topic was sparked by an article I found in the New York Times that provided a detailed map (using data from a survey conducted by Dynata),” the author of Dynata explained. the Leo H. Kahane study, the Michael A. Ruane Distinguished Chair of Economics at Providence College.

“The map showed county-level mask-wearing behavior in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic. I noticed a similarity to the voting patterns in the 2016 presidential election and a thought occurred to me: Are the voters who supported Donald Trump in the 2016 election following his example of reluctance to to wear a mask in public? In other words, are Trump supporters modeling the president’s behavior? “

Dynata’s survey included 250,000 U.S. respondents, who indicated between July 2 and July 14, 2020 how often they wore a mask in public. Using the survey data, Kahane discovered that there was a negative relationship between mask-wearing behavior and county-level votes for Trump in the 2016 presidential election. In other words , those who live in counties with a higher proportion of Trump voters tend to show less mask wear.

This was true even after controlling for a number of factors including, but not limited to, population density, household income, unemployment rate, cases of COVID-19 and mask laws to statewide.

“The empirical analysis, which has checks for all kinds of other factors that may be associated with mask-wearing behavior, finds strong support for the idea that the counties that strongly supported Trump in the 2016 election have also demonstrated much lower mask-wearing behavior during the pandemic, ”Kahane told PsyPost.

“The underlying message is that the behavior of role models matters. If Trump had embraced the CDC’s advice and strongly supported wearing a mask (and if he had worn one himself more often), I predict his supporters would have worn a larger mask.

But study – like all research – has certain limitations.

“One caveat is that it is difficult to prove that Trump’s reluctance to support mask wearing and his own reluctance to wear a mask had a causal effect on his supporters. Although this seems to be the most plausible conclusion, there is another interpretation. It may be that the reluctance of some people to wear masks is more generally motivated by “anti-scientific” beliefs, ”Kahane explained.

“In this case, if Trump also displays a general distrust of science, then the correlation between the behavior of wearing a mask and voting for Trump may be due to this mutual distrust of science rather. than on the reluctance to wear a particular mask. “

The study “Politicizing the Mask: Political, Economic and Demographic Factors Affecting Mask Behavior in the United States” was published on January 5, 2021.

