Biden’s plan to rebuild the American empire

When Joe Biden addressed Congress to mark his first 100 days as President of the United States, he probably didn’t have to say much to get an enthusiastic reception from the global media. It wasn’t that long ago that he defeated Donald Trump, securing himself a place in the pantheon of mainstream liberal heroes. (On the day of Bidens’ inauguration, before he did anything, ABCs Byron Pitts declared him breathlessly daddy in chief.) But despite the low bar, Biden said something unusual. His speech marked a change for the longtime right-wing Democrat, who promised his wealthy donors in 2019 that nothing would fundamentally change if elected.

Now the word of the day for Biden’s presidency is transformational. Biden went from transitional to transformational, US says News and Global Report. Samuel Moyn in the New Yorker described the speech as an incredibly ambitious set of proposals to use government as an instrument for social and economic transformation. It’s a big break and a powerful bet, wrote Jon Sopel for the BBC.

What’s the big break? For 40 years in the West, there has been a taboo around the idea of ​​redistribution of wealth, direct public spending on services and infrastructure, and any open recognition of market limits to produce social results. Of course, every country has redistributed wealth and spent money: it is impossible to maintain a complex capitalist society without taxes and spending. But corporate tax rates and marginal income tax rates have tended to fall, services have tended to be privatized, and the case for something different has tended to come from corporate margins. politics. This taboo was particularly pronounced in the United States, where even Barack Obamas’ bank bailouts and deals with the private health insurance sector were denounced as socialism.

It is therefore significant that Bidens’ speech takes a different approach. It goes way beyond the usual Democratic stance on fairness, a good balance between the public and private sector, and exciting blue-collar jobs in new industries, all of which could be heard in any episode of the west wing. Biden has been a strong advocate of direct government spending on big investment projects that only government could do, and in passages that seemed to have been taken out of Bernie Sanders’ speeches, he discussed inequality in more combative terms than ‘we do not know historically. Pros: Twenty million Americans lost their jobs in the pandemic, working and middle class Americans. At the same time, around 650 billionaires in America saw their net worth increase by over $ 1 trillion, during the exact same time frame. the economy never worked.

It is certainly unusual to hear these points made by a sitting president of the United States, let alone a president known for what is now called centrism, that is, a slavish devotion to the pro-market orthodoxy of American politics. Biden calls for a change of direction: for taxes on the rich to rise rather than keep falling; for some redistribution in services such as childcare and education; for more direct spending, alongside the usual subsidies to the private sector. It’s easy to see the change in direction, especially on issues like the tax rate. Taxes on the super-rich are down; Biden wants them to increase.

It’s a change of direction, but it doesn’t travel very far. Biden wants the top tax bracket to drop from 37% to 39.6%, which it was before tax cuts in 2017. The corporate tax rate would rise to 28%, with new measures against tax evasion. That would still make the corporate tax rate lower than it was before Donald Trump slashed it from 35% to 21%, meaning Bidens’ transformation plan retains much of the cuts it has made. Likewise, many redistributive measures are temporary emergency spending. and small cash payments difficult enough to fundamentally transform a society that is rotting from within because of its long-term tolerance of extreme poverty in abundance. It is an ephemeral welfare state, not a permanent one, as Eric Levitz writes in new York magazine. The result of the March 2020 CARES law, with its $ 4.5 trillion cushion for businesses, was to secure what economist Nouriel Roubini called a K-shaped recovery, pushing up asset prices. , lengthening the queues at food banks, writes Susan Watkins in New Left Criticism. Biden’s recovery plans lift K’s lower leg an inch or two.

It is too early to know if this movement reflects the first steps of a deeper change, or if that will be the limit of the transformational approach. That did not prevent the liberal wing of the Democrats from collapsing. (We can’t stop until it’s done, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.) But from Bidens’ speech, we can understand why this change might be taking place and that doesn’t mean good news for the workers of the world. Biden presented two reasons for finding a new role for the US government in the economy, two arguments that could also come from Bernie Sanders or Donald Trump.

First, American politicians cannot be seen as completely indifferent to the suffering of the poor because it would undermine the people’s loyalty to the political establishment. And second, the United States must completely crush its growing rival, China, and that requires both a unified nation and a powerful economy capable of keeping up with its rivals in the world market and at war. Bidens’ speech was not a call for equality and fairness. It was a call for national unity in the face of a rival armed with nuclear weapons.

Why should the United States invest in its infrastructure? Because, Biden said, were competing with China and other countries to win the 21st century. Why should the United States renew and modernize its investments in high-tech research? Because China and other countries are fast approaching. We must develop and dominate the products and technologies of the future. Why should rival politicians accept the Bidens plan? Because we can’t be so busy competing with each other that we forget about the competition we have with the rest of the world.

Biden then turned to the threat posed by Xi Jinping. Why should the United States try to restore its frayed political order and spend some money to assuage the resentments that led to Trump’s rise? Because Xi Jinping and other autocrats believe that democracy in the 21st century cannot compete with autocracies, because it takes too long to achieve consensus. The leading role of democracy, which signifies the authority of the United States in the world system, must be restored, and it will cost a bit. Because, since Biden kept warning Congress, the rest of the world isn’t waiting for us.

In fact, the Bidens plan reflects in many ways the culmination of the Trump argument: we need to rebuild American manufacturing in particular, and national unity in general, to take on China, even if it irritates some wealthy elites. Trump couldn’t implement this agenda: he was too strange and chaotic to be a unifying figure, and too indebted to tax-cutting Republicans to implement the bizarre vision of right-wing populism favored by his early advisers.

But Trump’s position reflected a logical argument in favor of the American establishment. American presidents must manage two tasks at the same time: to bring coherence to their enormous, unequal and conflict-ridden country and to dominate the world. Bidens’ speech aimed to achieve both. If he succeeds, it will represent a triumph for the American capitalist class, not for the oppressed. That he has adopted some of the language of Black Lives Matter and Bernie Sanders should not blind anyone to the fact that he is proposing a strategy to rebuild the cohesion, prestige and fighting capacity of the most destructive imperialist power that the world has ever known.