Vishwaguru burns front pages Modis Democracy Festival takes a beating

Vlegor teacher to the world it was supposed to be the last avatar of India in the international order. Grown and crafted by Prime Minister NarendraModi since 2015, India was to educate the world as a guru. By harnessing the civilizational values ​​of India and channeling the original global guru Swami Vivekananda, Modi sought to reposition and recast the image of India as one rooted in self-reliance, strength and sovereignty. .

It’s no wonder that the week India made headlines around the world with mass funeral pyres as an image, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar turned into the ace of the spin -doctor.urgingthe country’s diplomatic corps to counter the headlines. As death and mass devastation engulfed India, this carefully cultivated image of the world guru also shattered into pieces. From the vaunted role of instructor and donor, India overnight became a recipient of global generosity.

Back to old ways

It was not until the beginning of the 21stcentury that India’s long-held image of poverty, its dependence on aid, and the premier destination for First World benefactors had finally been thwarted. Imperial ideas of a “civilizing mission” had already been exposed as dubious control stratagems and thrown into the dustbin of history by anti-colonial nationalisms. Yet by the end of the 20th century, “development” as aid and global humanitarianism had reshaped India as dependent on the largesse and goodwill of others.

Thanks mainly to maximum globalization and a deliberate rebranding of India, but most importantly a thriving economy, India in the new millennium has become a creditor and not a debtor of the World Bank. India also stopped receiving foreign aid from the former British imperial ruler in 2004. It was more than a decade before the UK cut aid and finally took note that India was swarming in made ofbillionaires.

The world too has been happy to give once again and not just because the pandemic in India is a desperate and unprecedented human catastrophe, which it is, but also because the pandemichas have reused more habits and attitudes. old. The disaster perversely confirms old imperial suspicions that self-sufficiencyAtmanirbharta‘cannot last. In the empire-fueled culture wars currently raging in the West, a pleading India is a very useful and even heartwarming image that can easily be harnessed to lead the West into its default position of superiority.

India’s greatest asset

For rich or poor, however, India’s international reputation had stabilized on one key attribute as “the world’s greatest democracy”. For more than 70 years, India’s soft power has been far higher than any dollars India might or might not have had. India has relied internationally on its prominence as an active democracy and place of peace in the face of staggering diversity and inequality.

In the past decades of the Cold War and as India faced a trio of food shortage, currency crisis and devastating earthquake trauma in the mid-1960s and just following a humiliating defeat against China, the world had quickly rejected India. Cold War intellectuals and global editorials wondered aloud if India would survive, let alone as a democracy.

The 1967 elections in Lok Sabha and only the country’s fourth allowed India to remain democratic and bankrupt intellectual opponents. Indian democracy has taken precedence over its international dependence. We can say with certainty that since then Indian democracy has been the greatest asset of its international image.

And no one has taken more advantage of this increasingly outdated image than Prime Minister Modi. Before the pandemic, and in the space of just six years, India’s democracy had indeed diminished, and despite its electoral cycle running like clockwork. It is no coincidence that the Modi government, which has degraded democracy, has focused on campaigns and elections. Modi has prioritized election calendars at the expense of rising cases Providing cases and death toll accurately because he knows all too well that India as a democracy is its strongest currency in the world . Obsessed with the idea of vishwaguru, Modi chose this image above Indian life.

Pandemic Democracy Festival

At the right time and on the very day that India went through a quarter of a million daily infections and more than 3,000 due to Covid and mass funeral pyres became the image of India in the global press, the Prime Minister Modic celebrated the ‘festival of democracy’ in aTweeterto its nearly 70 million followers on Twitter. It’s the same week that as the world’s largest vaccine producer, India became a vaccine applicant. Over 60 million vaccines made in India were sent around the world even though its own citizens had barely been injected for safety reasons. Indeed, this is the same week that India became desperately dependent on the foreign oxygen from the world which came like a bad explosion of the last century.

Indian diplomats were once again busy thanking the world’s generosity even as the Minister of External Affairs urged his diplomats to offer another image of India. Perhaps responding to Jaishankar’s call, social media armies have hacked into the idioms of global left-wing anti-imperialist culture and identity to oppose national and global imagery of death and public pyres in order to control the image.

As a teacher, India still had lessons to offer. Or so it seems. The armies of social media are now pitifully reminding Indian citizens of their duties, responsibilities and obligations and are now teaching us the power to stay positive in the face of a collective calamity. Above all and in no case, the leader, the guru can not be blamed or held responsible.

No longer being the guru of the world, India must now regain the true power of its democracy. At the same time, however, this democracy is most visible in the indiscriminate deaths that have plagued its diverse and unequal population.

Shruti Kapila teaches the history of modern India and world political thought at the University of Cambridge. Twitter: @shrutikapila.Opinions are personal.

Edited by Neera Majumdar

