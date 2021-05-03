People lose confidence in the electoral process





HYDERABAD:

The Pakistani people have lost confidence in the fairness of elections and democracy, the leader of the Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan movement and MP Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Saturday.

Commenting on the recent by-ballots in NA-259 in which the MQM-P candidate was far behind the winning candidate, he said the Pakistani people had lost confidence in fair elections and democracy. “The way the elections have been conducted in recent years and the way the results have been announced have disillusioned the people.”

According to him, democracy as understood by the MQM-P has no place for feudal lords and hereditary politics.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, after distributing relief items at the Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) medical complex, Siddiqui reiterated the rejection of the 2017 population census, saying that although the population of Karachi has been halved, the tax is collected from all citizens. dwelling in Karachi. According to him, Hyderabad is also the third or fourth highest paying city in Pakistan.

He said that the NA-249 constituency was carved out for a special purpose, adding that a small part of the population in that electoral area also supported the MQM-P for whose representation they participated in the poll. He said his party is still examining why the NA-249 results were delayed.

‘Take Covid seriously’

He observed that Hyderabad is one of the cities that have been strongly affected by the Covid-19. He alleged that government hospitals in Hyderabad lacked facilities in Covid-19 wards. “Hospitals have also not made abundant oxygen provisions and there are no ventilators in the number required,” he said.

Siddiqui stressed the need to take the coronavirus seriously. He blamed the Pakistan People’s Party-led Sindh government for failing to improve Hyderabad’s health system since coming to power in 2008.

Decryption of restrictions on KKF

Siddiqui lamented that the social wing of his party remains under constant restrictions on fundraising. “The KKF banners have been removed from Karachi but those of jihadists and banned clothing are still in place,” he lamented,

The MQM-P chief recalled that the KKF had received a national award for serving those affected by the 2005 earthquake. He claimed that despite numerous obstacles and state repression, KKF volunteers had not lost heart and they were still zealous. to serve humanity.

Responding to a question about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s reported dissatisfaction with members of the MQM-P cabinet, Siddiqui said the government could not continue without his party.

Posted in The Express Tribune on May 3, 2021.

