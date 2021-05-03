Scottish elections: Boris Johnson’s union safeguard plan ‘complete’ and too late to have an impact





Boris Johnson’s PLAN to invest billions in Scotland’s transport network, among other union-building measures, came “too late” to have an impact ahead of the election, and described as “complete c ** p By party sources.

The Prime Minister plans to unveil a plan for the union within a week of the Holyrood election, with measures such as treating Scottish patients in English hospitals, investing in infrastructure, paying students to study in d ‘other parts of the UK and urging diplomats to defend the union and against independence abroad.

Mr Johnson and senior cabinet ministers are said to be concerned about Thursday’s election, saying it is being treated by the SNP as a “referendum on a referendum”. A meeting is due to take place later this week with Mr Johnson, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the Secretaries of State for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, to discuss response to election results. However, a cabinet minister told a newspaper yesterday that voters may be better off voting for another pro-union party other than the Scottish Tories to try to stop Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP. They reportedly said people should ‘vote for parties that will save the Union and prevent Scotland from descending into chaos of economic uncertainty at a time when we need to build back better under Covid’. The remark outraged some within the Scottish Tories, arguing that it will only seek to undermine their campaign and demonstrates “a lack of understanding of the Scottish electoral system as a whole”. Several high-level conservatives told the Herald yesterday they were concerned about the remarks, with a party figure describing him as “a complete c ** p.” READ MORE: Boris Johnson to unveil union safeguard plan after Holyrood election Another added: “This is absurd, and beyond belief that the most senior officials in our government would argue to vote for another party. I have no idea what they are playing, but whatever ‘Either way, it is absolutely useless. “The best way to protect Scotland and prevent a second referendum is to vote for the Scottish Tories on the fishing ballot.” On Mr Johnson’s own ‘plan’, another Tory source said some of the ideas are worth it but have already been announced, while others appear to be the UK government ‘hanging on to straws’ . They said: “There are some good ideas here, but if this was an attempt to convince people in Scotland that Boris takes the union seriously, then I don’t know why this plan is not announced before the election. ” Philip Rycroft, a former senior official who has worked on decentralization, and for the UK and Scottish governments, said Mr Johnson’s union safeguard plan was “clearly too late to have much impact from the perspective of the this week’s elections “. He added: “There are some great ideas here, for example helping Scottish students to study at English universities (and vice versa), as well as improvements in connectivity. “[The] the key element is how it is done. If the extra expenses are managed collaboratively, in line with existing city agreements, it can help show some people how the union is still working for all parts of the UK. “People basically want the two governments to work together. If this is done in a politically aggressive manner, seeking to bypass the Scottish government, any advantage is likely to be lost in the noise of the political struggle.” The SNP said the plan “smacks of desperation.” Keith Brown, the deputy party leader, said: ‘After dragging us out of the EU against our will and then ignoring Scotland throughout the Brexit process while plotting a takeover of Holyrood, Boris Johnson now seems to think he can bribe Scottish voters. “But people won’t be fooled. They know the Tories are planning further austerity – including a plot by top ministers, including the Scottish Secretary, to cut spending, which would threaten public services, including our NHS. “Only giving the SNP two voices will ensure the strong leadership and bold policies needed to move the country from pandemic to recovery, and re-elect Nicola Sturgeon as Prime Minister.” Last night a UK government spokesperson said: ‘Scotland has two governments, and it is only fair that the UK government invests directly in Scotland. “We will be working with local authorities, who know their communities well. Scots can look forward to significant direct investment from the UK government in their communities in the months and years to come.”







