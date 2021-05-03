Marjorie Taylor Greene roasts for ‘Trump loyalty’ tweet after Texas election





Georgian MP Marjorie Taylor Greene was widely ridiculed on Sunday for telling a fellow GOP lawmaker he was “unaware of what Republican voters think and feel, which is #AmericaFirst and loyalty to Trump.” .

Greene mocked Illinois GOP congressman Adam Kinzinger and supporters of Texas 6th District congressional candidate Michael Wood after another Republican candidate backed by former President Donald Trump , Susan Wright, defeated him and several others in a special election on Saturday.

Greene gloated that anti-Trump Wood, despite the support of Kinzinger and his Country First PAC, placed ninth in the contest. Wright placed first and now faces a run-off election. But it was Greene’s comment on “loyalty to Trump” that sparked the critics, who shared a slew of anti-dictator memes and “cult” accusations.

Greene’s tweet on Sunday, in response to an earlier Country First tweet in favor of Wood, read:

“Your guy got 9th place @AdamKinzinger and Trump endorsed Susan Wright took 1st place in # TX06. You don’t fight for the soul of the GOP, you sold your soul and sold the GOP because you didn’t have no idea what Republican voters think and feel, which is #AmericaFirst and loyalty to Trump. “

His tweet sparked accusations of bossy support and challenges to his mental stability. Many accounts that identified themselves as “conservative” also lambasted Greene’s remarks, responding that no one should be loyal in a political party.

“Loyalty to Trump? I really think he’s a cult,” tweeted one critic.

“Loyalty to prevail … THAT IS the problem. It should be about the party and not the person and your inability to see the fascist leadership of @GOP is where America First will become America Last,” replied Sunday another review.

On Sunday afternoon, Trump’s Save America PAC released a statement congratulating Wright on his “big push” to victory and wishing him luck in the second-round race against fellow Republican Jake Ellzey. A date has not yet been set for this special election.

Loyalty to one man instead of any set of values ​​or ideas is a big deal. If the GOP really has a soul fighting for this, that means remembering it. pic.twitter.com/jQL5DeCz4A

– Mogwai (@MogwaiCrankyCat) May 2, 2021

Kinzinger responded directly to Greene’s mocking tweet, sharing a GIF of a “crazy” man circling his hands around his head, the unofficial symbol for calling someone crazy.

The Country First tweet to which Greene replied: “As voter # TX06 said, ‘it takes a person to make a difference.’ @AdamKinzinger is fighting for the soul of the GOP for the good of this country and supports @michaelwoodtx who shares this same mission. “

The account shared an Associated Press article on Kinzinger’s attempt to aid Wood’s long-term campaign, describing his efforts to find anti-Trump Texan Republicans, saying: “Kinzinger came to Texas this week. to hunt unicorns. “

Newsweek reached out to Kinzinger and Greene’s offices with any additional comments on Sunday afternoon.

Republican MK Marjorie Taylor Greene (right) was grilled on Sunday for a “loyalty to Trump” comment she tweeted after a special election in Texas the day before. Anti-Trump candidate Michael Wood, backed by GOP lawmaker Adam Kinzinger (left), failed in the contest, with Trump rear Susan Wright placing first. Ting Shen-Pool / Drew Angerer / Getty Images







