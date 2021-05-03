The final warning to Zhongnanhai Fan Chou Apple Daily

This article examines the status of Taiwans from a world peace perspective. Zhongnanhai may never have looked at the role of Taiwans in this light in his most internal and confidential conversations in the past 70 years. If even Chinese leaders such as Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin and Xi Jinping never imagined that Taiwan would play a role that directly affects the life and death of China today, it would be even more so. unlikely for the small circle of people who received orders from them to have had such insight.

Having said that, this article needs to be written because there are still people in the vast People’s Republic of China who have a realistic understanding of the world situation. They may not be in the halls of power, but if the story evolves in such a way that they will one day become the central characters, they will need an alternative solution that has never been heard of. In short, Zhongnanhai should come to the realization of the status of Taiwans. If not, the world will breathe that understanding into it.

This article is called the last warning because there is one last chance. The window of opportunity can come in a flash, and then one can only cry over the spilled milk.

We must first talk about the world situation before focusing on Taiwan. The world situation can be summarized as follows: Human civilization has been undergoing an unnoticed paradigm shift for thousands of years. From the industrial revolution, from capitalism to Marxism-Leninism, every order of human societies you can name will become the vestiges of history in 50 years, or just 20 years.

Even those concepts such as the continuation of the one-party dictatorship, China with the highest GDP in the world, world domination and the unification of China that linger in Zhongnanhai (the CCP’s) mind are not than castles built on sand. When the waves arrive, they lose their foundations. Make no mistake, this also applies to the United States. What is being discussed concerns the state of humanity as a whole, including the American people. However, while people in Europe and the United States are allowed to speak and reflect on this mainstream trend, China is not allowing its citizens to reflect on the matter. So the danger is with China while the weather is not. Once the paradigm is reversed, the hierarchical structure of power in China will pay the price. All countries will lose by then. However, the country that loses first will be subdued, while the nation that loses last will rule the roost.

The dominant trends leading to this paradigm shift include at least three aspects: first, the battle between centralization and decentralization; second, the struggle between globalism and national autonomy; third, the struggle between a system of absolute Westphalian sovereignty and post-Westphalian sovereignty since 1648.

This paradigm shift in the world order has been going on for some time. The system of federal decentralization in the United States is an innovative reaction against absolute sovereignty in ancient Europe. Supra-sovereignty in the 27-nation European Union also emerged as a lesson learned from the concept of absolute sovereignty. From the rise of multinationals after WWII, the connection of international finance, the formulation of public aviation law and public maritime law, to the unification of accounting principles, these trends all point to one thing. : any country that faces the world. with an ideology of absolute sovereignty is against the historical trend, not to mention a one-party system that thinks it can violate any convention just with the phrase from time immemorial.

The chaos of the 2020 US election sent a message to humanity that even the United States, which has a federal system of power sharing, is unable to answer the call for decentralization in the new era with its mechanism. traditional. The discord within the EU also reveals that its member states are uncomfortable with the decentralization of power.

Insistence on the centralization of power is the way to hell

In recent years, new generations have spoken out against globalism in different countries. They are not angry with the phenomenon of supranationalism itself. They hate companies or organizations that are supranational in name but in reality centralized. Just think about why it is not multinational companies with a local character, such as McDonalds, Starbucks and IKEA, that have caused concern in countries, but multinational companies such as Facebook, Microsoft and Google. Isn’t it because of their nature of data centralization? Besides, why Apple, which is also a multinational tech giant, escaped the animosity of people around the world simply by focusing on protecting data privacy?

The above phenomena and cases all point to the golden rule of the next wave of human civilization: any country, institution or culture that insists on the consolidation and centralization of power is on its way to hell. Absolute sovereignty is the extreme example par excellence.

This is exactly what Zhongnanhai is doing. Without the idea of ​​absolute sovereignty, would Beijing encounter such resistance throughout the South China Sea? Had it not been for the ridiculous rhetoric of from time immemorial, would the independent status of Taiwans in the international zone increase day by day? Had it not been for absolute centralization, would China have to spend more to maintain social stability than for the military? If China did not intend to centralize technology exports, would Huawei be classified as a military company?

As early as 2015, I, in my book A Conversation with Xi Jinping on Taiwan and China, warned Zhongnanhai that the only way to resolve the dilemma is to follow the trend of humanity and abandon the concept of absolute sovereignty. . There will be no more room for solving other problems unless Xi accepts the neutralized international status of the Taiwans from the point of view of world peace.

Over the past six years, a series of actions of absolute sovereignty – from the South China Sea, Hong Kong, one party, one voice, the micro-management of Xinjiang, the diplomacy of the wolf warriors to the use of the force to intimidate Taiwan – showed that Zhongnanhai is on the road to deadlock. The CCP has 98 million members, but who has the courage to speak the truth? If Zhongnanhai wants to avoid a repeat of his Dowager Empress Cixi, he must change course within two years. My words to the CCP: You have been warned.

(Fan Chou is a Taiwanese writer and entrepreneur.)

