Modi’s party hit by wave of viruses | The Canberra Times





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suffered a resounding defeat in a key state election, indicating that the strength of his Hindu nationalist party could plummet amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases. Modi's Bharatiya Janata party was unable to oust West Bengal state chief minister Mamata Banerjee after a fierce campaign. On Sunday evening, Modi took to Twitter to congratulate his rival Banerjee. "The Center will continue to provide all possible support to the government of West Bengal to meet the aspirations of the people and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic," he wrote. His party also failed to win in two southern states, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. But the BJP won a second term in the northeastern state of Assam and an alliance with regional parties led to victory in the Union Territory of Pondicherry. Even before the current outbreak of the virus, Modi's party faced serious challenges in these local parliamentary elections. Following the disappointing results, Modi is weakened but faces no threat of remaining Prime Minister until the end of his term in 2024. "The BJP has started to run out of steam as the pandemic spread," he said. political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay. "The verdict in the state of West Bengal will definitely weaken Modi's position," he added, but warned that the results needed to be further studied to determine how much of a referendum it was. the management of COVID-19 by the BJP. In West Bengal, the All India Trinamool Congress in Banerjee won 213 out of 292 seats, while the BJP won 77, according to the Indian Election Commission. Two went to other parties. Supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress party – many without a mask and ignoring social distancing guidelines – staged victory celebrations and set off firecrackers in West Bengal after the first results were released. Health experts say massive election rallies and marches held as voters cast their ballots in March and April are partly to blame for the subsequent rise in infections. Public anger for allowing the elections to continue despite the risk has been directed against both Modi's government and the Election Commission. The Tamil Nadu State High Court last week criticized the Election Commission for allowing crowded campaigns amid the pandemic. Daily new cases of the virus in India started to exceed 100,000 at the end of March and surpass 300,000 new cases per day on April 21, collapsing India's tattered healthcare system. "Your institution is uniquely responsible for the second wave of COVID-19. Your officers should probably be on murder charges," the court said. Experts have also blamed newer virus variants that are more contagious. India saw a slight drop in new infections on Sunday with 392,488, down from 401,993 in the past 24 hours. It also reported 3,689 additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 215,542.







