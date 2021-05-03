PM visits capitals without protocol





Prime Minister Imran Khan made a surprise visit to various localities in the federal capital on Sunday without any protocol. The Prime Minister himself drove the car and inspected the business activities, the implementation of the Covid-19 SOPs as well as the development work.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI visited public places in Islamabad without any security or protocol.

The PM visited G-11 Markaz and spoke to the vendors. He asked them to join the SoPs.

The PM also visited the I-9 Sewer Plant and Korang Cricket Ground. pic.twitter.com/zKUmKmaPt8

– Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 2, 2021

At G-11 Markaz, he visited the modular carts under the Rerhi Baan initiative of the Ehsaas program. He asked cart owners about the state of their business. Wearing a mask, the Prime Minister advised a boy in a cart to use one as part of the government’s efforts to implement coronavirus precautions amid the third wave of the pandemic.

READ Pandemic pain: the fate of Pakistani workers

“Get yourself a mask for your little brother too,” Prime Minister Imran told a young boy who, like the others, was pleasantly surprised to find him among them. While frying samosas for Iftar shoppers, a cart owner thanked the premier for providing them with a shopping spot to help them earn a living as a family. “We are grateful to you for thinking of us,” he said.

The Prime Minister also visited various fruit stalls and other places in the market. Senator Faisal Javed and CDA President Amer Ahmed Ali also accompanied him. In a tweet, Senator Khan said Prime Minister Imran, while driving today, “stopped at every signal” and waited for the light to turn green.

“Others should end the VIP culture in the same way,” he said, adding that the prime minister had no protocol with him. The Prime Minister visited the I-9 sector sewage treatment plant and Korang Cricket Ground under construction where he was briefed by the CDA president on the plans. He also inspected the stone cladding of the storm sewers.

WITH AP INPUT







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos