Pandemic hotspots and vaccine fears as records collapse

The images show one side of the global fight against COVID-19, with images of patients dying outside hospitals, and crematoriums and cemeteries full, with no more room for the dead.

The statistics tell an equally disappointing story, more than 16 months after the first case of coronavirus.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were as many new COVID-19 infections around the world last week as there were in the first five months of the pandemic.

For nine consecutive weeks, the number of cases worldwide has reached a new high and for six consecutive weeks the number of deaths eclipsed the previous week.

The second, third and fourth waves of the virus in countries like India, Brazil and Iran are big contributors to those grim figures. India, in particular, has seen its healthcare system crumble under the weight of infections, with patients being discharged from hospitals due to oxygen shortages.

But as the world watches and helps flock to the countries that need it most, there are a number of new hot spots that deserve attention, including Canada, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

RELATED: COVID Politics Divides Australians

Toronto hospital ‘overwhelmed’ by new infections

An intensive care nurse at a major hospital in Canada said she and her colleagues felt helpless in the face of a tidal wave of new cases.

In Ontario – a province of 14 million people of which Toronto is the capital – there were more than 2,200 patients who required hospitalization last week and nearly 900 of them were classified as “critical.”

The increase in the number of cases has left ICU nurse Farial Faquiry struggling physically and struggling to understand the government’s slow response.

“We are overwhelmed,” she told AFP, admitting that she was sometimes angry with Ontarians who did not follow public health orders to contain the virus.

“We are stretched. We are tired and exhausted. Just exhausted.

Ontario is now the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, led by more virulent variants.

The latest increase in the number of cases has been so significant that authorities this week dispatched the military and the Red Cross to help treat critical patients.

“This is the worst wave I have ever seen,” said head nurse Kimisha Marshall.

“We have younger patients arriving, sicker and many more patients arriving.

“We are short of nurses. We have had nurses who are gone, but we also have nurses who get sick, ”she said.

RELATED: Baby Horror Virus Death Reveals Crisis

Alarm bells are ringing in densely populated Sri Lanka

India is not the only country in South Asia where outbreaks of COVID-19 have caused panic and chaos.

In Sri Lanka, daily infections hit a record high on Saturday as authorities imposed further restrictions on movement and activity in parts of the island nation.

The sharp rise in cases prompted authorities to ban public gatherings and lock down several areas from Sunday.

The number of daily infections, which remained at a few hundred just before the traditional New Year’s Eve on April 14, climbed to a record 1,699 on Saturday.

Since the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, Sri Lanka has reported 89 deaths from the virus, bringing the country’s toll to 687.

“We could be facing an Indian-style crisis very soon, unless we stop the current trend of infections,” said chief epidemiologist Sudath Samaraweera.

A charity cricket match in Sri Lanka aimed at raising funds to help fight the coronavirus pandemic was called off on Sunday after a former test captain tested positive, the country’s sports governing body said.

But the country is moving forward with the two-game test series against Bangladesh without spectators.

COVID-19 fallout is also impacting other industries like Sri Lanka declared its biggest economic downturn in 73 years.

RELATED: Prime Minister Defends India’s Fly Ban

Turkey records fourth largest infection in the world last week

Istanbul’s normally busy streets have been much quieter this week as Turkey entered its first full lockdown amid measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to Reuters, 25,980 new cases and 340 new deaths in Turkey in the past 24 hours have contributed to a global ranking that places the country fourth based on seven-day averages.

Businesses were closed and a curfew was imposed as part of the nationwide lockdown announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The BBC reports that Turkey did so well in its first wave that it was celebrated as an achievement by the WHO – only for the wheels to fall when the measures were relaxed in March.

It now has the highest infection rate in Europe.

Between January 2020 and April 2021, Turkey recorded an average of more than 50,000 new infections per day. This figure places it at the top of all of Europe, ahead of France with around 30,000 and Germany with 22,000.

Mr Erdogan said Turkey needs to lock down until cases drop at a more manageable rate.

“As Europe enters a phase of reopening, we must quickly reduce the number of our cases to less than 5,000 so as not to be left behind,” he said.

“Otherwise, we will inevitably face high costs in everything from tourism to trade and education.”

RELATED: India Records Highest Daily Death Toll Since Pandemic Start

‘We are living a nightmare’

As news.com.au reported last week, the situation in Brazil is so dire that cemeteries have no place to bury the dead.

The country’s death toll exceeded 400,000 on Thursday. It is only the second country to reach the dark stage after the United States.

The country’s health ministry has reported 3,001 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing Brazil’s overall toll to 401,186.

With a population of 212 million, the South American nation also has one of the highest death rates from the pandemic, with 189 deaths per 100,000 population – the worst in the Americas and one of the top 15 in the world.

Brazil has been devastated by an outbreak of cases since the start of the year that has pushed hospitals to the brink of collapse in many areas.

Although it appears to have passed the peak of the new wave, the daily death toll remains incredibly high, averaging 2,526 per day over the past week, behind only India.

Worldwide, nearly 3.2 million people have died since the outbreak of the virus.

The most affected country in terms of deaths is the United States with 576,722, followed by Brazil with 406,437, Mexico with 217,168, India with 215,542 and the United Kingdom with 127,524.

– with AFP