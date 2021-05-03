Politics
There was an “explosion” from the Tanah Abang crowd, should you be sad or happy?
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Last weekend, the Tanah Abang market was inundated with visitors. This incident depicts on the one hand a national economy that is stretching. But on the other hand, there is a risk of increasing the spread of the virus which is worrying as has happened in India.
So, should you be sad or even happy?
In the past year, since Covid-19 entered Indonesia, the Tanah Abang market has never been so busy. Trading activity exists, but tends to be very quiet, which hurts traders.
The crowds in one of Southeast Asia’s largest markets are indeed the trigger. Among them there have been vaccinations for traders for two months, so many kiosks have started to open again.
Another thing is the payment of Hari Raya Allowances (THR) to civil servants (PNS) and the private sector. Associated with the desire to wear new clothes before Eid in two weeks. Thus encouraging people to shop in droves.
Tanah Abang Market Traders Cooperative Chairman Yasril Umar said traders are anxiously awaiting the return of sales after a long period of closure.
“For traders, we have been waiting for a situation like this for over a year, and even last year we were closed for 3 months,” Yasril said during a phone call with CNBC Indonesia on Monday (03/05/2021).
In fact, not only Tanah Abang Market, but also several shopping malls and malls were crowded with visitors yesterday. In the follow-up of CNBC Indonesia, such as in Kota Kasablanca, Greater Indonesia, in AEON Serpong.
This condition is in line with government estimates. While in the second quarter of 2021, which includes April, May and June, there has been an economic surge. It is even predicted that it will reach more than 7%. The determining factor is household consumption, which is marked by spending.
Research from the Mandiri Institute shows that in April the level of public spending increased, both in supermarkets, restaurants and fashion. Senior circles also play an important role, as the nominal expenses are relatively similar to those before the pandemic. The increase in spending occurred in almost every city in Indonesia.
But the problem is, every time there is an increase in the economy, the spread of cases also increases. The government may prohibit going home, but it is unable to anticipate people who come to Tanah Abang market and other malls.
DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan opened the voices of a large crowd of visitors at the Tanah Abang Wholesale Market Center in central Jakarta on Saturday (1/5). He admitted that he did not expect an unusual increase in the number of visitors compared to the previous days.
“The CEO of Pasar Jaya reported yesterday that there was a huge surge last Saturday. On Friday and on weekdays there were at most about 35,000 people, yesterday there were 87,000 people. So yesterday there was there was an unexpected surge, ”he said. Baswedan
Head of Department of Epidemiology, Faculty of Public Health, University of Indonesia, Dr. Tri Yunis Miko Wahyono said that such a crowd could spark a big deal like what is happening in India today.
“Indonesia has the potential (the same as India). If the Indonesian government, both central and regional, continues to do so, does not increase testing, contact tracing and vaccinate the whole community, it is only a matter of time. . will explode. But yes, I don’t hope it won’t be as bad as India, but Indonesia has the same potential, ”he said.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) urged everyone to remain vigilant in order to be ready to face the risk of the threat of Covid-19 transmission. Indeed, the threat of transmission and spread of the Covid-19 pandemic still exists.
“We must remain vigilant, not be reckless, we must not underestimate the name of Covid-19,” Jokowi said.
